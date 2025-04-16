Born between 1997 and 2012, Generation Z stands apart as the first truly digital-native demographic. Their habits, preferences, and expectations influence how brands communicate, sell, and build loyalty.

Key stat: Gen Z represents about 20% of the US population as of 2023, or 69.31 million people, per the US Census Bureau.

Who is Gen Z and how much time do they spend online?

Gen Z doesn’t remember a world without smartphones. This technology isn’t just something they use—it’s woven into their identity. Gen Z spend over 6 hours daily on their phones, significantly more than other generations. Their digital immersion shapes everything from how they learn to how they shop.

Unlike previous generations who adapted to technology, Gen Z expects seamless tech integration as the baseline. They don’t distinguish between online and offline experiences. To them, it’s all just life.

How does Gen Z consume digital media in 2025?

Gen Z consumes media differently than anyone before them. Nearly all watch digital video, but their preferences run counter to traditional models. They favor:

User-generated content over professional productions

Algorithm-curated feeds over subscription services

Short-form video platforms like TikTok

Multi-platform engagement, often using several screens simultaneously

Their attention spans for advertising have shortened dramatically, requiring brands to capture interest within seconds. The old model of interruption marketing falls flat with this audience.

Want to learn more about Gen Z and other marketing trends? Sign up for the EMARKETER Daily newsletter.

Which social media platforms do Gen Z prefer and why?

Social platforms serve as Gen Z’s primary information hubs. They’re not just for socializing. They’re for discovering products, finding recommendations, and staying informed.

By 2025, Gen Z is expected to outnumber millennials on Instagram, with a 72.5% penetration rate. Their platform preferences reveal distinct patterns:

TikTok dominates for short-form video consumption

Instagram remains essential for direct messaging and Stories

YouTube leads for long-form content and livestreaming

Snapchat offers them authentic person-to-person sharing

What sets Gen Z apart is how they use these platforms for discovery. The majority use social media and YouTube to find new products, services, and information, making these channels critical touchpoints for brands.

How does Gen Z discover and shop for products?

Gen Z approaches shopping with caution. They research extensively before purchasing and value authenticity above all. Their shopping habits reveal important shifts:

They discover products primarily through social media (especially TikTok and Instagram)

They’re less prone to impulse buying than previous generations

They prioritize sustainability, with many checking secondhand options first

They expect seamless omnichannel experiences that blend digital and physical

Budget constraints are real. They’ve grown up during economic uncertainty. This makes them value-conscious.

What are Gen Z’s financial habits and payment preferences?

Gen Z is revolutionizing finance through mobile-first behaviors. They are:

The first truly mobile payments-native generation, with more than three-quarters of them using phones for purchases.

Early adopters of alternative payment methods like buy now, pay later

More likely to research financial products through social media

Less automatically loyal to financial institutions than previous generations

Despite financial pressures, their spending power is set to quadruple by 2030. Financial brands that understand their unique needs stand to capture significant market share.

What values do Gen Z expect brands to demonstrate?

Gen Z demands more from brands than just quality products. They expect companies to stand for something. Key values include:

Mental health awareness and support

Environmental sustainability and circular economy practices

Racial and gender equity

Transparency in business practices and communications

They’re willing to pay more for brands that align with their values, but those values must be genuine. Gen Z can spot performative activism instantly and will publicly call it out.

Who comes after Gen Z and what are “Zalphas”?

Marketers are also following a new cusp generation dubbed “Zalpha,” those at the intersection of Gen Z and the newer Gen Alpha (born after 2010). This group blends traits from both generations and represents the leading edge of technological immersion.

While Gen Z grew up during the smartphone revolution, Zalpha has never known a world without these technologies. Their expectations will likely push digital integration even further.

Here is a breakdown of the other major generational groups:

Gen Beta (Born 2025-2039): The newest defined generational group.

The newest defined generational group. Gen Alpha (Born 2010-2024): Second-generation digital natives; never without smartphones; value authenticity and interactive experiences.

Second-generation digital natives; never without smartphones; value authenticity and interactive experiences. Zalpha: Cusp generation blending Gen Z and Alpha traits.

Cusp generation blending Gen Z and Alpha traits. Gen Z (Born 1997-2012): Socially conscious digital natives prioritizing mental health, sustainability, and equity.

Socially conscious digital natives prioritizing mental health, sustainability, and equity. Zillennial: Cusp generation sharing Millennial and Gen Z characteristics.

Cusp generation sharing Millennial and Gen Z characteristics. Millennial/Gen Y (Born 1981-1996): Came of age with the internet; value convenience and digital solutions.

Came of age with the internet; value convenience and digital solutions. Gen X (Born 1965-1980): Independent, tech-adaptable, and skeptical; prefer authentic brand messaging.

Independent, tech-adaptable, and skeptical; prefer authentic brand messaging. Baby Boomer (Born 1946-1964): Strong work ethic, traditional values, and significant buying power.

How can brands effectively connect with Gen Z in 2025?

Connecting with Gen Z requires fundamentally different approaches than those that worked for millennials or Gen X:

The brands that thrive with Gen Z will be those that understand them not just as consumers, but as individuals navigating a complex digital ecosystem while staying true to their values.

Related EMARKETER Resources