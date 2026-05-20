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Source Profile: Singular

Singular is a marketing analytics and attribution platform that enables businesses to collect, unify, and analyze data from multiple marketing channels and sources. It provides tools for tracking campaign performance, measuring return on investment, and attributing conversions, helping organizations understand user journeys and optimize marketing spend across digital channels.

Singular provides a framework for organizing and standardizing marketing data from sources such as mobile ad networks, social platforms, and analytics tools, allowing teams to compare performance across paid and organic channels. It incorporates features like attribution modeling, fraud monitoring, and cohort-based analysis, and it can connect with broader business intelligence and reporting systems.

We value Singular’s role in improving data consistency and visibility across fragmented marketing environments. Its approach to attribution and measurement supports more structured evaluation of campaign performance and helps inform adjustments to marketing and budget allocation decisions.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Singular’s quarterly trends report is based on data analysis of its mobile marketing platform, including billions of dollars in ad spend, trillions of impressions, billions of installs, and tens of billions of clicks from apps actively spending on user acquisition. Data is collected from partner ad networks and media sources through Singular connectors, including APIs, secure file transfer protocol (SFTP), and file-based ingestion. It’s then combined with attribution-tracker, revenue, event, and SKAdNetwork data. Singular standardizes and reconciles partner fields across OS, region, vertical, genre, and network.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Mobile App Ad Spend Growth Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ)The percentage change in mobile app advertising spend from one quarter to the previous quarter, based on ad network-reported spend.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Mobile App Ad Impression Growth Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ)The percentage change in the number of ad impressions served within a mobile app over a specified period, as reported by the ad network.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)App Average Cost per Install (CPI)The average cost an advertiser pays to acquire one install, calculated by dividing total spend by total installs.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)ATT (App Tracking Transparency) opt-in rateAn indicator of whether a user has consented to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)App Clickthrough Rate (CTR)The percentage of ad impressions that result in a click.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)App Conversion Rate (CVR)The percentage of ad clicks that result in an app install.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)App Cost per Impression (CPM)The cost in US dollars per 1,000 ad impressions.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)App Installs per Impression (IPM)The number of installs generated per 1,000 ad impressions, indicating the effectiveness of ads in driving installs.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

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