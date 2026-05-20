Source Profile: Singular

Singular provides a framework for organizing and standardizing marketing data from sources such as mobile ad networks, social platforms, and analytics tools, allowing teams to compare performance across paid and organic channels. It incorporates features like attribution modeling, fraud monitoring, and cohort-based analysis, and it can connect with broader business intelligence and reporting systems.

We value Singular’s role in improving data consistency and visibility across fragmented marketing environments. Its approach to attribution and measurement supports more structured evaluation of campaign performance and helps inform adjustments to marketing and budget allocation decisions.