Source Profile: MoEngage.
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that helps businesses connect with their customers across various channels and deliver personalized experiences with the goal of increasing their revenues and customer loyalty. The platform offers mobile personalization, location-based targeting, immediacy, WhatsApp integration, predictions, and compliance assistance to its clients.
MoEngage empowers consumer brands through its comprehensive customer engagement platform, offering a suite of products and services that support brand-customer interactions. Through the platform’s customer insights and analytics, brands gain a deep understanding of customer behavior and preferences, enabling personalized engagement across various channels, including email, push notifications, SMS, web, and in app. The platform’s customer journey orchestration tool facilitates the creation of relevant experiences at every stage, employing a user-friendly visual editor. MoEngage also utilizes AI to optimize campaign timing and content, further enhancing effectiveness. And its website personalization leverages predictions and affinities to create personalized experiences for each visitor, while real-time transactional alerts streamline communication across multiple channels.
MoEngage’s solutions drive diverse client goals, including increased retention, reduced churn, heightened lifetime value, enhanced satisfaction, and advocacy. And through the platform’s facilitation of data-driven decisions, clients save time and resources on marketing and product development.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
MoEngage conducted a comprehensive push notifications effectiveness study utilizing advanced big data and machine learning techniques. The methodology involved collecting and analyzing over 2.6 billion push notifications from millions of users across Android and iOS operating systems. The study spanned Q1 to Q3, covering data from February to October, with a focus on diverse industries such as retail, BFSI, travel and hospitality, and media and entertainment. The analysis incorporated key metrics, including impressions, clicks, CTR, and conversion rates. Insights and recommendations were derived by testing variations in broadcast, behavior-based, and customer journey-based push notifications.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Mobile and App
|Push Notification Delivery Rate
|Represents the ratio of impressions to the number of messages successfully sent
|Mobile and App
|Push Notification Conversion Rate
|Represents the ratio of consumers who took the desired action compared with the total number of notifications sent
|Mobile and App
|Push Notification Clickthrough Rate (CTR)
|Represents the ratio of clicks received on a notification compared with the total number of subscribers to which the notification was sent
|Email and SMS Marketing
|Email Bounce Rate
|The percentage of sent emails that were not successfully delivered to the recipients’ inboxes.
|Email and SMS Marketing
|Email Click Rates
|The percentage of email recipients who click on one or more links contained within an email message.
|Email and SMS Marketing
|Email Click-To-Open Rates
|The number of unique clicks to unique opens.
|Email and SMS Marketing
|Email Conversion Rates
|Email conversion rates is calculated by dividing total orders by total emails sent.
|Email and SMS Marketing
|Email Open Rates
|The open rate of a campaign shows how many recipients have opened the email.
|Email and SMS Marketing
|Email Unsubscribe Rates
|The percentage of email recipients who choose to opt out or unsubscribe from an email list
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.