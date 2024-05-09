Source Profile: MoEngage.

MoEngage empowers consumer brands through its comprehensive customer engagement platform, offering a suite of products and services that support brand-customer interactions. Through the platform’s customer insights and analytics, brands gain a deep understanding of customer behavior and preferences, enabling personalized engagement across various channels, including email, push notifications, SMS, web, and in app. The platform’s customer journey orchestration tool facilitates the creation of relevant experiences at every stage, employing a user-friendly visual editor. MoEngage also utilizes AI to optimize campaign timing and content, further enhancing effectiveness. And its website personalization leverages predictions and affinities to create personalized experiences for each visitor, while real-time transactional alerts streamline communication across multiple channels.

MoEngage’s solutions drive diverse client goals, including increased retention, reduced churn, heightened lifetime value, enhanced satisfaction, and advocacy. And through the platform’s facilitation of data-driven decisions, clients save time and resources on marketing and product development.