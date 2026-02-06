Source Profile: Grips Intelligence
Grips Intelligence is an ecommerce data provider that focuses on measuring online retail activity across brands and retailers. It combines multiple data sources—including merchant data, web scraping, traffic estimates, and consumer panels—with statistical modeling to estimate sales, pricing, and product performance in cases where direct transaction data is unavailable.
Grips Intelligence provides structured measurement of ecommerce activity by aggregating and modeling data from multiple sources, including merchant data, web scraping, traffic estimates, and consumer panels. This approach supports consistent analysis of online sales, pricing, and product performance across brands and retailers, including those with limited or no direct reporting. The data is commonly used to examine category trends, competitive positioning, and changes in digital commerce over time.
We value Grips Intelligence for its methodological approach to addressing gaps in ecommerce visibility and for the consistency of its modeled data sets. Its data supports market sizing, benchmarking, and trend analysis without relying solely on self-reported figures. By emphasizing coverage, comparability, and clearly defined estimation methods, Grips Intelligence enables objective analysis and supports research and strategic evaluation related to ecommerce markets.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Data is from Grips Intelligence’s quarterly ecommerce data set. The analysis is based on Grips Intelligence’s proprietary model, which leverages unique first-party data from more than 200,000 ecommerce merchants, along with purchased traffic data, web scraping, receipt scanning, consumer panels, and additional sources. These inputs are combined to generate predictive insights across both known and unknown merchants.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)
|Ecommerce Cost Per Click (CPC)
|Cost per click (CPC) is calculated as total advertising spend divided by the number of clicks generated; measured for Google only.
|Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)
|Ecommerce Conversion Rate
|Conversion rate is sessions with a purchase divided by total sessions.
|Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)
|Average Session Duration
|Average session duration is calculated as the total time spent across all user sessions divided by the total number of sessions; shown in minutes and seconds (mm:ss).
|Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)
|Average Order Value (AOV)
|Average order value (AOV) is calculated as revenues divided by total purchases.
|Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)
|Bounce Rate
|Bounce rate is the percentage of people that land on a page and leave.
|B2B (within the marketing metrics)
|Bounce Rate
|Bounce rate is the percentage of people that land on a page and leave.
