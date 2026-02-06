Grips Intelligence provides structured measurement of ecommerce activity by aggregating and modeling data from multiple sources, including merchant data, web scraping, traffic estimates, and consumer panels. This approach supports consistent analysis of online sales, pricing, and product performance across brands and retailers, including those with limited or no direct reporting. The data is commonly used to examine category trends, competitive positioning, and changes in digital commerce over time.

We value Grips Intelligence for its methodological approach to addressing gaps in ecommerce visibility and for the consistency of its modeled data sets. Its data supports market sizing, benchmarking, and trend analysis without relying solely on self-reported figures. By emphasizing coverage, comparability, and clearly defined estimation methods, Grips Intelligence enables objective analysis and supports research and strategic evaluation related to ecommerce markets.