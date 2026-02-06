Source Profile: Grips Intelligence

ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+Analyst Access Program
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

Brands are cramming more celebrities into their Super Bowl spots

Article |
 Feb 6, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Feb 6, 2026

What gives a Super Bowl ad shelf life in 2026

Article |
 Feb 6, 2026

From pre-game to after party: How brands can win Super Bowl weekend

Article |
 Feb 6, 2026

Experian to buy OwnUp to bulk up its shopping platform for financial products

Article |
 Feb 6, 2026

Bolt adds stock and ETF investing but is a far cry from PayPal’s scope

Article |
 Feb 6, 2026

Santander plans to acquire Webster Bank for $12.2 billion

Article |
 Feb 6, 2026

FAQ on millennials: How brands can reach this generation in 2026

Article |
 Feb 6, 2026

Shoppers want AI to do the car comparison legwork

Article |
 Feb 5, 2026

Loyalty tests that fuel fraud: How retail returns have become a stress test

Article |
 Feb 5, 2026
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Source Profile: Grips Intelligence

Grips Intelligence is an ecommerce data provider that focuses on measuring online retail activity across brands and retailers. It combines multiple data sources—including merchant data, web scraping, traffic estimates, and consumer panels—with statistical modeling to estimate sales, pricing, and product performance in cases where direct transaction data is unavailable.

Grips Intelligence Industry KPIs Q4 2025

Grips Intelligence provides structured measurement of ecommerce activity by aggregating and modeling data from multiple sources, including merchant data, web scraping, traffic estimates, and consumer panels. This approach supports consistent analysis of online sales, pricing, and product performance across brands and retailers, including those with limited or no direct reporting. The data is commonly used to examine category trends, competitive positioning, and changes in digital commerce over time.

We value Grips Intelligence for its methodological approach to addressing gaps in ecommerce visibility and for the consistency of its modeled data sets. Its data supports market sizing, benchmarking, and trend analysis without relying solely on self-reported figures. By emphasizing coverage, comparability, and clearly defined estimation methods, Grips Intelligence enables objective analysis and supports research and strategic evaluation related to ecommerce markets.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Data is from Grips Intelligence’s quarterly ecommerce data set. The analysis is based on Grips Intelligence’s proprietary model, which leverages unique first-party data from more than 200,000 ecommerce merchants, along with purchased traffic data, web scraping, receipt scanning, consumer panels, and additional sources. These inputs are combined to generate predictive insights across both known and unknown merchants.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)Ecommerce Cost Per Click (CPC)Cost per click (CPC) is calculated as total advertising spend divided by the number of clicks generated; measured for Google only.
Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)Ecommerce Conversion RateConversion rate is sessions with a purchase divided by total sessions.
Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)Average Session DurationAverage session duration is calculated as the total time spent across all user sessions divided by the total number of sessions; shown in minutes and seconds (mm:ss).
Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)Average Order Value (AOV)Average order value (AOV) is calculated as revenues divided by total purchases.
Ecommerce (within the retail and ecommerce metrics)Bounce RateBounce rate is the percentage of people that land on a page and leave.
B2B (within the marketing metrics)Bounce RateBounce rate is the percentage of people that land on a page and leave.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us