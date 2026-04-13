Source Profile: Gotoclient
Gotoclient is a B2B digital marketing and client acquisition platform that helps businesses generate and convert leads through data-driven strategies. It offers services including lead generation, campaign management, and performance optimization, enabling companies to improve customer acquisition efficiency, enhance targeting, and drive measurable growth across digital channels.
Gotoclient provides tools and services designed to support structured lead pipelines, from initial audience targeting to conversion tracking and reporting. Its approach incorporates segmentation, campaign testing, and performance benchmarking to help businesses evaluate acquisition strategies and refine outreach efforts. The platform also supports integration with customer relationship management (CRM) systems, enabling more consistent lead management and attribution across channels.
We value Gotoclient’s emphasis on measurable acquisition workflows and its ability to align marketing activity with downstream sales outcomes. Its focus on data transparency, campaign optimization, and lead qualification offers businesses visibility into performance and more informed decision-making across customer acquisition efforts.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Data is collected and analyzed by Gotoclient based on campaign execution across B2B marketing and demand generation programs. Metrics are derived from performance data across channels such as LinkedIn Ads, Google Ads, inbound marketing, account-based marketing, and other digital activations. Results are evaluated against business-aligned KPIs, including lead quality, cost per opportunity, pipeline generated, and contribution to sales, with a focus on measurable commercial outcomes across industries and European markets.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|B2B (within the marketing metrics)
|Cost per Lead (CPL) (B2B)
|The average cost to generate a lead, calculated by dividing total campaign cost by the number of leads generated.
|B2B (within the marketing metrics)
|Engagement Rate (B2B)
|The percentage of users who interact with B2B content, calculated by dividing total engagements (clicks, likes, shares, comments, or similar actions) by total views or impressions, then multiplying by 100.
|B2B (within the marketing metrics)
|Impressions (B2B)
|The total number of times an ad or piece of content is displayed on a screen, regardless of user interaction.
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