Source Profile: AdScale

ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+Analyst Access Program
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail’s 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Source Profile: AdScale

AdScale is an AI-powered advertising automation platform that helps mid-market ecommerce businesses manage and optimize digital campaigns across Google, Facebook, and Instagram. Using machine learning, AdScale automates ad creation, audience targeting, and budget allocation while integrating with platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce for real-time data synchronization. The platform provides analytics and optimization tools to improve campaign performance and efficiency. AdScale’s AI-driven approach analyzes ad performance, refines targeting strategies, and adjusts spending based on data insights. By streamlining campaign management and automating key processes, AdScale enables businesses to make data-informed decisions and improve the effectiveness of their digital advertising efforts.

AdScale applies AI-driven automation to streamline and enhance digital advertising for mid-market ecommerce businesses, enabling them to optimize campaigns with decisions backed by real-time data. By analyzing ad performance directly from Google and Meta advertising accounts, AdScale dynamically adjusts audience targeting, budget allocation, and creative strategies to improve efficiency. Its platform integrates seamlessly with ecommerce solutions like Shopify and WooCommerce, providing deeper insights into campaign effectiveness and predictive analytics that can be used to refine marketing approaches. By minimizing manual processes, AdScale enables businesses to scale advertising efforts with greater precision.

We value AdScale’s role in transforming digital advertising through AI-powered optimization, which is tailored to ecommerce businesses. By drawing insights from both direct order data and advertising metrics, it empowers businesses to refine targeting, improve engagement, and maximize return on ad spend (ROAS). AdScale’s emphasis on automation and strategic insights helps brands navigate digital marketing, ensuring campaigns are data-driven, adaptable, and aligned with industry trends.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

AdScale’s data is sourced from 1,071 US ecommerce brands across 15 verticals, collected and analyzed for 2025. The data set focuses on eight key ecommerce and advertising performance metrics, offering insights into business trends and paid media effectiveness. It includes direct-to-consumer brands selling through their own websites (excluding marketplace sellers), and represents mid-market ecommerce businesses.

Brands are categorized by revenues: startups (up to $100,000), small businesses ($100,000–$1 million), emerging ($1 million–$10 million), and established ($10 million–$50 million). To ensure accuracy, stores with fewer than 50 monthly orders were excluded. Business data was collected directly from ecommerce stores, while advertising data was sourced from Google and Meta ad accounts. This provides a comprehensive view of digital ad performance.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Ecommerce Cost per Acquisition (CPA)The measure of the cost spent to acquire a new customer through paid marketing efforts.
Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Ecommerce Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)The total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns.
Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Meta Ad CPMThe amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period on Meta platforms.
Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Google Ad CPMThe amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period on Google.
Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Meta Ad CTRThe total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the selected advertising campaign on Meta platforms.
Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Google Ad CTRThe total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the selected advertising campaign on Google.
Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail and marketing metrics)Ecommerce Average Order Value (AOV)The average revenue generated per transaction, indicating purchase size.
Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail and marketing metrics)Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)The measure of total revenues generated from a customer over their entire relationship with a business.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us