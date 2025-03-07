Source Profile: AdScale
AdScale is an AI-powered advertising automation platform that helps mid-market ecommerce businesses manage and optimize digital campaigns across Google, Facebook, and Instagram. Using machine learning, AdScale automates ad creation, audience targeting, and budget allocation while integrating with platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce for real-time data synchronization. The platform provides analytics and optimization tools to improve campaign performance and efficiency. AdScale’s AI-driven approach analyzes ad performance, refines targeting strategies, and adjusts spending based on data insights. By streamlining campaign management and automating key processes, AdScale enables businesses to make data-informed decisions and improve the effectiveness of their digital advertising efforts.
AdScale applies AI-driven automation to streamline and enhance digital advertising for mid-market ecommerce businesses, enabling them to optimize campaigns with decisions backed by real-time data. By analyzing ad performance directly from Google and Meta advertising accounts, AdScale dynamically adjusts audience targeting, budget allocation, and creative strategies to improve efficiency. Its platform integrates seamlessly with ecommerce solutions like Shopify and WooCommerce, providing deeper insights into campaign effectiveness and predictive analytics that can be used to refine marketing approaches. By minimizing manual processes, AdScale enables businesses to scale advertising efforts with greater precision.
We value AdScale’s role in transforming digital advertising through AI-powered optimization, which is tailored to ecommerce businesses. By drawing insights from both direct order data and advertising metrics, it empowers businesses to refine targeting, improve engagement, and maximize return on ad spend (ROAS). AdScale’s emphasis on automation and strategic insights helps brands navigate digital marketing, ensuring campaigns are data-driven, adaptable, and aligned with industry trends.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
AdScale’s data is sourced from 1,071 US ecommerce brands across 15 verticals, collected and analyzed for 2025. The data set focuses on eight key ecommerce and advertising performance metrics, offering insights into business trends and paid media effectiveness. It includes direct-to-consumer brands selling through their own websites (excluding marketplace sellers), and represents mid-market ecommerce businesses.
Brands are categorized by revenues: startups (up to $100,000), small businesses ($100,000–$1 million), emerging ($1 million–$10 million), and established ($10 million–$50 million). To ensure accuracy, stores with fewer than 50 monthly orders were excluded. Business data was collected directly from ecommerce stores, while advertising data was sourced from Google and Meta ad accounts. This provides a comprehensive view of digital ad performance.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Ecommerce Cost per Acquisition (CPA)
|The measure of the cost spent to acquire a new customer through paid marketing efforts.
|Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Ecommerce Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)
|The total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns.
|Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Meta Ad CPM
|The amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period on Meta platforms.
|Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Google Ad CPM
|The amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period on Google.
|Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Meta Ad CTR
|The total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the selected advertising campaign on Meta platforms.
|Retail Media KPIs (within the marketing metrics)
|Google Ad CTR
|The total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the selected advertising campaign on Google.
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail and marketing metrics)
|Ecommerce Average Order Value (AOV)
|The average revenue generated per transaction, indicating purchase size.
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail and marketing metrics)
|Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)
|The measure of total revenues generated from a customer over their entire relationship with a business.
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.