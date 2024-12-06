ArticlesPricing

Source Profile: Sensor Tower.

Sensor Tower is an analytics company that provides insights and data on mobile app performance. It specializes in app store optimization (ASO), competitive analysis, and mobile market intelligence. Sensor Tower’s platform allows companies to track app rankings, downloads, revenues, and user engagement across Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. App developers, marketers, and publishers widely use it to understand market trends, optimize their app store presence, and make data-driven decisions.

Sensor Tower provides a suite of analytics tools aimed at supporting marketing clients in navigating the mobile app market. By offering insights into app performance, user engagement, and market trends, Sensor Tower enables businesses to refine their app store presence and adjust marketing strategies based on data. The platform’s features, such as competitor analysis and revenue tracking, assist clients in making informed decisions that can influence user acquisition and growth. Sensor Tower’s interface and data capabilities allow clients to monitor market changes and identify opportunities in a competitive environment.

We value Sensor Tower’s role in providing the data and analysis needed to inform marketing strategies, aiding our clients in understanding and responding to trends within the mobile app industry. Its emphasis on data accuracy, competitive analysis, and market awareness is essential for clients looking to maintain their position in the evolving mobile landscape.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Data is compiled by Sensor Tower Insights using the Sensor Tower Pathmatics platform. Figures reflect estimated ad investments made by advertisers from April 1-June 30, 2025, and are derived from Pathmatics Retail Media Intelligence. Pathmatics collects a sample of digital ads from the web using statistical sampling methods to estimate impressions, cost per thousand impressions (CPMs), and spend for each creative. Each impression served to Pathmatics data aggregators and panelists is assigned a CPM, which, when combined with impressions, results in spend estimates.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Retail Media ImpressionsThe number of times a retail media ad is displayed to users across specific categories or digital retail platforms, reflecting the ad’s visibility to potential customers.
Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Retail Media Share of VoiceThe percentage of total visibility or mentions a brand or product has compared to its competitors across digital retail platforms or within specific product categories, indicating its prominence in the market.

