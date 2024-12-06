Source Profile: Comscore.
Comscore is an analytics company that specializes in measuring digital audiences across devices, platforms, and channels. Its advanced platform enables media owners, advertisers, and agencies to precisely understand and engage with their target markets, leveraging real-time data and strategic insights to optimize their content and campaigns for maximum impact. By offering a comprehensive suite of tools for audience measurement, behavior analysis, and performance evaluation, Comscore delivers personalized support and innovative solutions to drive effective and efficient media outcomes.
We value Comscore’s advanced platform and deduplicated view of total audience behavior, which enables marketers to capture and create new value across desktop, mobile, and social media. Leveraging data from Comscore’s multimedia platform delivers person-level insights and trusted measurement of digital audiences. Comscore’s holistic view and social incremental features help marketers analyze audience overlap and reach, refine their content and marketing strategies, and expand their campaign reach across multiple platforms. Through a combination of data and insights, Comscore ensures marketers can measure and optimize their digital media performance with confidence and precision.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Comscore’s data is derived from a combination of data sources, including Comscore panels and the Comscore Census Network. This provides a deduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones, and tablets, ensuring a comprehensive and representative data set. The data is processed using Comscore’s proprietary methodology, which leverages advanced statistical techniques and machine learning (ML) algorithms to eliminate duplicate audiences, assign device ownership, and attribute cross-device activity to individuals. The data encompasses a diverse range of audience measurement, behavior analysis, and performance evaluation metrics, providing insights into unique visitors, reach, time spent, cross-visitation, demographic composition, advanced audience behaviors, lifestyles, and digital interests for top media categories, platforms, and channels. The data was collected and evaluated for the latest “Digital Audience Benchmark” report, segmented by various audience segments and content formats. Key audience metrics such as Social Incremental Audiences—which measure incremental traffic across social platforms and show deduplicated, person-level reach across desktop, mobile, and social platforms—were extracted for a thorough comparison. All data collection and analysis procedures strictly adhered to privacy regulations and ethical standards, with personal information anonymized and findings aggregated to maintain confidentiality and integrity.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Total Visits
|The total number of times a website is accessed by users, including multiple visits by the same user
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Unique Visitors (overall)
|The number of distinct individuals who visit a website during a specified period, counted only once regardless of how many times they visit
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Unique Visitors (retailers)
|The number of distinct individuals who visit a retailer’s website during a specified period, counted only once per individual
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Unique Visitors (demographics)
|The number of distinct individuals from specific demographic groups (e.g., age, gender, location) who visit a website during a specified period
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Percent Reach of Visits
|The percentage of total visits within a specific market or industry that a particular website or business receives, relative to its competitors
