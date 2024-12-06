Source Profile: Comscore.

Comscore is a leading analytics company that measures digital audiences across devices, platforms, and channels. It provides media owners, advertisers, and agencies with precise tools like Comscore Media Metrix for cross-platform audience measurement, Comscore Video Metrix for video content analysis, and Comscore Campaign Essentials for real-time campaign performance evaluation. These tools enable clients to understand and engage their target markets effectively. Comscore’s suite of solutions supports the optimization of content and campaigns by offering real-time data and strategic insights, helping to drive impactful media outcomes.

We value Comscore’s advanced platform and deduplicated view of total audience behavior, which enables marketers to capture and create new value across desktop, mobile, and social media. Leveraging data from Comscore’s multimedia platform delivers person-level insights and trusted measurement of digital audiences. Comscore’s holistic view and social incremental features help marketers analyze audience overlap and reach, refine their content and marketing strategies, and expand their campaign reach across multiple platforms. Through a combination of data and insights, Comscore ensures marketers can measure and optimize their digital media performance with confidence and precision.