Source Profile: Airship.

ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+Analyst Access Program
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail’s 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Source Profile: Airship.

Airship provides marketers with the ability to engage users across mobile and digital channels by delivering real-time insights on user behavior and preferences. Airship’s data and platform helps businesses create personalized and relevant messaging that drives engagement and retention. Its data allows clients to optimize their communication strategies through channels like push notifications, in-app messages, and SMS, ensuring that users receive timely, targeted messages. Through their data-driven approach, Airship enables marketers to improve user experience, increase conversions, and build stronger customer relationships.

Airship provides a powerful set of tools that help marketers measure and optimize key engagement metrics. These tools allow businesses to track and analyze user behavior in real time, ensuring they can deliver relevant, personalized messages through push notifications, in-app messaging, and SMS. With Journey Automation, clients can automate and refine customer experiences based on specific engagement patterns, improving retention and driving deeper user involvement. Airship’s data-driven insights help clients make informed decisions to enhance their communication strategies, increase user engagement, and boost long-term customer value.

We value Airship’s role in providing insights and tools that help refine communication strategies, support user engagement, and contribute to long-term customer interaction. Their emphasis on real-time messaging and campaign optimization allows clients to better align with audience behavior, ensuring timely and relevant communication. By facilitating more effective marketing strategies, Airship enables its clients to manage and enhance their customer engagement efforts in a structured and data-informed manner.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Airship’s data is derived by analyzing customer data in aggregate of apps with at least 100,000 monthly active users and app category + region cohorts with more than 5,000,000 monthly active users. That group includes approximately 1.1B devices across 11 categories. The data includes information collected monthly. Benchmarks are based on an average by quarter for each category + region cohort. Sample size among categories & regions may vary. All data collection and analysis procedures strictly adhered to privacy regulations and ethical standards, with personal information anonymized and findings aggregated to maintain confidentiality and integrity.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Identified User CoverageThe percentage of a brand’s audience that’s paired with a unique user identifier. It’s calculated using the devices associated with a customer ID divided by the total devices
Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Day 2 Activation RateThe percentage of customers who return to an app on the second day after its download. It’s calculated using the download date and subsequent app sessions
Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Day 30 Activation RateThe percentage of customers who return to an app on the 30th day after its download. It’s calculated using the download date and subsequent app sessions
Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Engagement ScoreThis ratio of daily active users (DAU) to monthly active users (MAU) measures how many monthly active users return daily
Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Sessions per Active UserThe average number of sessions for active app users within a month, calculated as total app sessions divided by total active users
Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Session LengthThe average time users spend in an “active” app session—that is, when the app is running in the foreground. Each app session has a start and finish. It is calculated by subtracting the start time from the finish time

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us