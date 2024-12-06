Source Profile: Airship.
Airship provides marketers with the ability to engage users across mobile and digital channels by delivering real-time insights on user behavior and preferences. Airship’s data and platform helps businesses create personalized and relevant messaging that drives engagement and retention. Its data allows clients to optimize their communication strategies through channels like push notifications, in-app messages, and SMS, ensuring that users receive timely, targeted messages. Through their data-driven approach, Airship enables marketers to improve user experience, increase conversions, and build stronger customer relationships.
Airship provides a powerful set of tools that help marketers measure and optimize key engagement metrics. These tools allow businesses to track and analyze user behavior in real time, ensuring they can deliver relevant, personalized messages through push notifications, in-app messaging, and SMS. With Journey Automation, clients can automate and refine customer experiences based on specific engagement patterns, improving retention and driving deeper user involvement. Airship’s data-driven insights help clients make informed decisions to enhance their communication strategies, increase user engagement, and boost long-term customer value.
We value Airship’s role in providing insights and tools that help refine communication strategies, support user engagement, and contribute to long-term customer interaction. Their emphasis on real-time messaging and campaign optimization allows clients to better align with audience behavior, ensuring timely and relevant communication. By facilitating more effective marketing strategies, Airship enables its clients to manage and enhance their customer engagement efforts in a structured and data-informed manner.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Airship’s data is derived by analyzing customer data in aggregate of apps with at least 100,000 monthly active users and app category + region cohorts with more than 5,000,000 monthly active users. That group includes approximately 1.1B devices across 11 categories. The data includes information collected monthly. Benchmarks are based on an average by quarter for each category + region cohort. Sample size among categories & regions may vary. All data collection and analysis procedures strictly adhered to privacy regulations and ethical standards, with personal information anonymized and findings aggregated to maintain confidentiality and integrity.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)
|Identified User Coverage
|The percentage of a brand’s audience that’s paired with a unique user identifier. It’s calculated using the devices associated with a customer ID divided by the total devices
|Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)
|Day 2 Activation Rate
|The percentage of customers who return to an app on the second day after its download. It’s calculated using the download date and subsequent app sessions
|Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)
|Day 30 Activation Rate
|The percentage of customers who return to an app on the 30th day after its download. It’s calculated using the download date and subsequent app sessions
|Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)
|Engagement Score
|This ratio of daily active users (DAU) to monthly active users (MAU) measures how many monthly active users return daily
|Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)
|Sessions per Active User
|The average number of sessions for active app users within a month, calculated as total app sessions divided by total active users
|Mobile and App Marketing (within the marketing metrics)
|Session Length
|The average time users spend in an “active” app session—that is, when the app is running in the foreground. Each app session has a start and finish. It is calculated by subtracting the start time from the finish time
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.