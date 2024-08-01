ArticlesPricing

EMARKETER

Source Profile: Pixability.

Pixability offers data and media solutions for YouTube and Connected TV advertising, aiding brands in impactful campaigns. They focus on ensuring YouTube impressions align with business goals, and CTV campaigns for streaming services. Pixability combines data-driven approaches, brand suitability, and inclusivity to enhance YouTube and CTV advertising for businesses and creators alike.

EMARKETER Metric

Pixability leverages YouTube and Connected TV (CTV) to support brands. With a focus on data-driven strategies, they ensure ad placements resonate with the target audience, enhancing engagement and performance across the conversion journey. Their proficiency in YouTube advertising extends a brand’s reach, fostering meaningful interactions. In the dynamic CTV landscape, Pixability crafts brand-appropriate campaigns, engaging viewers amidst the streaming revolution.

We value Pixability’s leadership in providing brand suitability and contextual targeting solutions for advertisers on YouTube. They ensure that ads are placed in suitable contexts, aligning with brand values and avoiding harmful or inappropriate content. By optimizing video content meticulously, they enable brands to leave a lasting impression. In the digital realm, where video holds considerable influence, Pixability stands out for its innovation and insight.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Data is based on the analysis from the quarterly Pixability “YouTube & Connected TV Media Agency Survey”. The data includes campaigns from global media agencies that work directly on YouTube and/or Connected TV (CTV) campaigns for brand advertisers, as well as major and independent agency campaigns. Metrics are based on campaign data from Pixability clients that fall into the listed verticals, focusing exclusively on skippable formats (InStream, Video Views Skippable). All industry verticals had over 600K impressions with data sourced via the YouTube API by channel location and categorized by IAB category, indicating the channel location but not necessarily the viewers’ geographic location.Video categorization is determined by Pixability using machine learning models.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video MarketingYouTube Paid View RateThe number of views a YouTube paid ad receives divided by the total number of times the ad is displayed (impressions) in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Paid CTRThe number of clicks a YouTube paid ad receives divided by the total number of times the ad is displayed (impressions) in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Paid Conversion RateThe number of conversions generated by a YouTube paid ad divided by the total number of times the ad is displayed (impressions) in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Organic Engagement RateThe number of engagements (likes, comments, shares) a YouTube organic video receives divided by the total number of times the video is viewed in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Organic Share of Video ViewsThe percentage of a video’s total views that come from organic (non-paid) sources on YouTube in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Organic Share of Video LikesThe percentage of a video’s total likes that come from organic (non-paid) sources on YouTube in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Organic Share of Video DislikesThe percentage of a video’s total dislikes that come from organic (non-paid) sources on YouTube in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Organic Share of Video CommentsThe percentage of a video’s total comments that come from organic (non-paid) sources on YouTube in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Organic FavorabilityThe ratio of positive engagements (likes) to the total engagements a YouTube video receives from organic (non-paid) sources in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Organic Share of Video EngagementsThe percentage of a video’s total engagements (likes, comments, shares) that come from organic (non-paid) sources on YouTube in the selected period.
Video MarketingYouTube Organic Share of Video ViewsThe percentage of a video’s total views that come from organic (non-paid) sources on YouTube in the selected period.

