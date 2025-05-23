Source Profile: Pi Datametrics

ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+Analyst Access Program
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail’s 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Source Profile: Pi Datametrics

Pi Datametrics is a search intelligence and SEO analytics company based in the UK that delivers data-driven insights into online visibility, brand performance, and search trends. Its platform analyzes search engine results to help clients monitor share of voice, track domain performance, and identify market opportunities. Alongside robust tools for content optimization, reporting, and analytics integration, Pi Datametrics also incorporates AI-powered content analysis and tracking capabilities for AI Overviews (AIO) and LLM search engines. This allows businesses to understand the impact of both traditional search and AI search engines on their search presence. The platform is trusted by retailers, publishers, and global brands to inform digital strategy, assess competitive positioning, and make decisions based on evolving search demand and performance across categories and regions.

Pi Datametrics provides a suite of search intelligence tools that help businesses understand their visibility in search, monitor performance, and inform digital strategy. The platform includes features like Market Intelligence, which tracks category-level search trends and competitor performance, and the Pi Platform, which supports share of voice tracking and domain monitoring across global search engines. With the integration of AI content analysis and the ability to monitor the performance of AI Overviews (AIO), businesses gain deeper insights into what is happening in all forms of search. The Forecasting tool estimates traffic and revenue potential based on search demand, while content strategy tools help teams align content with audience interest and market shifts. These capabilities give clients a clearer view of their performance in search and allow for ongoing optimization across content types and formats.

We value Pi Datametrics’ ability to provide structured, search-based insights through tools like Market Intelligence, Forecasting, and the Pi Platform. Its support for content planning, competitive benchmarking, and AI content tracking helps marketing teams better understand their position in search landscapes and make informed decisions around visibility, strategy, and performance in both human-authored and AI-generated content environments.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Data is compiled by Pi Datametrics search intelligence platform. Estimates include millions of daily transactional Google searches using the platform’s proprietary organic‑value score, which weights SERP rank, feature placement, AI overview presence and historical search‑volume trends.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Search Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Search Share of VoiceThe percentage of total advertising exposure a brand has within search channels, measuring its presence compared with competitors in the search advertising space.
Search Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Search VolumeThe measure of total keyword search activity across three years, showing interest patterns over time.
Search Marketing (within the marketing metrics)Search Keyword RankingsThe most frequently searched terms related to a brand, category, or topic, indicating high-interest areas.
Search Marketing (within the marketing metrics)AI Overview (AIO) CountThe brands or websites most frequently featured in AI-generated search summaries.
Search Marketing (within the marketing metrics)AI Overview (AIO) Volume ShareThe percentage of AI overview volume as compared with overall search volume.
Search Marketing (within the marketing metrics)AI Overview (AIO) Presence RateThe share of search keywords that trigger an AI Overview in search results, reflecting how frequently AI-generated summaries appear across overall search queries.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us