Source Profile: Omnisend.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

For its 2024 email marketing statistics report, Omnisend analyzed over 12 billion marketing emails, reporting on data from 2020 and 2024. Data is broken out into 13 email types, including cart abandonment, lapsed purchaser, welcome email, and more. Omnisend warns, as have other email service providers, that changes in Apple’s privacy practices will likely inflate email open rates in 2022 and beyond. Omnisend goes a step farther than others, estimating that Apple’s changes caused open rates to increase by 59% relative to the nine months prior.