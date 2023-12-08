Source Profile: Magellan AI

Magellan AI is a comprehensive podcast advertising analytics platform that equips businesses with the tools needed for effective planning, execution, and measurement of their podcast advertising campaigns. Clients benefit from the platform’s capabilities to track and attribute podcast ad placements and listener interactions to specific campaigns and sources, thereby gaining invaluable insights into the performance of their advertising strategies within the podcasting realm. Advanced analytics features within Magellan AI offer businesses the opportunity to delve deeply into listener behavior, engagement, and post-ad actions, enabling them to refine and optimize their ad strategies and ultimately enhance their return on investment.

