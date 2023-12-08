Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
EMARKETER

Audio and Podcast Marketing Industry KPIs and Benchmarks .

EMARKETER projects that US podcast ad spending will reach over $2 billion by the end of 2024, representing nearly one-third of all audio ad spending and holding steady at just over 1% of display ad spending. The expansion of the podcast ad market holds significant importance for both brand and direct-response marketers. Podcasts allow marketers to connect with niche audiences, offering highly targeted demographic outreach. Host-read ads, in particular, provide a personal touch, leveraging the trust between hosts and their listeners. Measurable results, including clickthrough rates and promo code usage, make podcast advertising attractive to direct-response marketers. The format’s long-form content enables marketers to convey in-depth messages and stories. As the podcast market grows, increased popularity and high listener engagement make it an effective platform for building brand loyalty and expanding outreach.

EMARKETER KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

The podcast ad market is invaluable for both brand and direct-response marketers. It enables precise targeting, authentic engagement, and measurable results, and it fosters brand loyalty in a rapidly expanding and popular medium.

List of available brick-and-mortar metrics
MetricKPI SourceData SlicesGeographyCadence
Podcast ad spendMagellan AIBy industry and by show rankUSQuarterly
Podcast ad spend growthMagellan AIOverallUSMonthly/Quarterly
Average podcast ad spend per new brand advertiserMagellan AIOverallUSQuarterly
Average monthly podcast ad spendMagellan AIBy campaign typeUSMonthly
New podcast brand advertisersMagellan AIOverall, by industry, and by genreUSQuarterly
Average podcast ad lengthMagellan AIOverallUSQuarterly
Share of podcast adMagellan AIBy ad length and by ad positionUSQuarterly
Average podcast ad loadMagellan AIOverall, by genre, by episode length, and by show rankUSQuarterly
Share of podcast and simulcast host read adsMagellan AIOverallUSQuarterly
Share of podcast and simulcast ad airtimeMagellan AIOverallUSQuarterly
Share of podcast and simulcast brand advertisersMagellan AIBy media type and by objectiveUSQuarterly
Average podcast and simulcast advertiser renewal rateMagellan AIBy media type and by objectiveUSQuarterly
Single advertiser podcast ad countMagellan AIOverall and by genreUSQuarterly

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
