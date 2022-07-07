ArticlesPricing

Source Profile: Innovid

Innovid’s built-for-television CTV advertising, ad serving and measurement platform allows marketers to achieve a data-driven personalization and converged TV measurement across linear, CTV and digital. Innovid tracks click-through-rates for display and video ads, programmatic CTV share and CTV growth, and impression share and impression growth. Innovid measures video completion rates and video impression distribution, engagement rates and overall video growth.

We like the depth and breadth of performance metrics that Innovid is able to track because of its position as a CTV advertising, ad serving and measurement platform, delivering video advertising measurement for advertisers.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Innovid analyzed over 200 billion video and display advertising impressions served on our platform between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile the most complete picture of video advertising in terms of benchmarks and insights globally.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsCTRThe number of clicks an ad receives divided by the number of times your ad is shown
Video KPIsCTR Lift Generated by DCO for Display AdsA form of advertising technology that uses data to guide and optimize creative elements and messages such as copy, pictures, backgrounds, video, animation, and interactive elements in real time
Video KPIsCTV GrowthYear-over-year gowth in TVs connected to the internet, whether natively or by a device, that is primarily used to stream video content
Video KPIsEngagementThe percent of impressions where there was at least one interaction within the interactive video unit
Video KPIsGlobal Display ImpressionsThe measurement of global responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
Video KPIsImpression GrowthYear-over-Year change in the share of responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
Video KPIsOverall Video GrowthYear-over-year growth in overall video
Video KPIsProgrammatic CTV Impression ShareThe share of programmatic CTV responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
Video KPIsVideo Completion Rate VCRThe percentage of video ads that play to 100 percent completion
Video KPIsVideo Impression DistributionThe distribution of video responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
Video KPIsVideo Impression ShareThe share of video responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
Video KPIsVideo Impression Share GrowthYear-over-Year change in the share of video responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser

