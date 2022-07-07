Source Profile: Innovid
Innovid’s built-for-television CTV advertising, ad serving and measurement platform allows marketers to achieve a data-driven personalization and converged TV measurement across linear, CTV and digital. Innovid tracks click-through-rates for display and video ads, programmatic CTV share and CTV growth, and impression share and impression growth. Innovid measures video completion rates and video impression distribution, engagement rates and overall video growth.
We like the depth and breadth of performance metrics that Innovid is able to track because of its position as a CTV advertising, ad serving and measurement platform, delivering video advertising measurement for advertisers.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Innovid analyzed over 200 billion video and display advertising impressions served on our platform between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile the most complete picture of video advertising in terms of benchmarks and insights globally.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video KPIs
|CTR
|The number of clicks an ad receives divided by the number of times your ad is shown
|Video KPIs
|CTR Lift Generated by DCO for Display Ads
|A form of advertising technology that uses data to guide and optimize creative elements and messages such as copy, pictures, backgrounds, video, animation, and interactive elements in real time
|Video KPIs
|CTV Growth
|Year-over-year gowth in TVs connected to the internet, whether natively or by a device, that is primarily used to stream video content
|Video KPIs
|Engagement
|The percent of impressions where there was at least one interaction within the interactive video unit
|Video KPIs
|Global Display Impressions
|The measurement of global responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
|Video KPIs
|Impression Growth
|Year-over-Year change in the share of responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
|Video KPIs
|Overall Video Growth
|Year-over-year growth in overall video
|Video KPIs
|Programmatic CTV Impression Share
|The share of programmatic CTV responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
|Video KPIs
|Video Completion Rate VCR
|The percentage of video ads that play to 100 percent completion
|Video KPIs
|Video Impression Distribution
|The distribution of video responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
|Video KPIs
|Video Impression Share
|The share of video responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
|Video KPIs
|Video Impression Share Growth
|Year-over-Year change in the share of video responses from a web server to a page request from the user browser
