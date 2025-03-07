Source Profile: Impact
Impact.com is a partnership management platform that empowers businesses to grow through data-driven collaboration. Its data offers clients a comprehensive view of their partnerships, enabling them to track performance, measure ROI, and evaluate engagement across affiliates, influencers, and publishers. By providing insights into partner contributions and campaign effectiveness, Impact.com helps businesses optimize collaboration, refine strategies, and maximize revenue opportunities. The platform’s tools for partner discovery, automated contracting, and payment management streamline operations, while compliance monitoring ensures secure and transparent relationships. This integrated data approach enables clients to make informed decisions, enhance partnership efficiency, and scale their programs effectively, driving growth through a seamless and data-driven partnership lifecycle.
Impact.com offers tools to support businesses in managing and optimizing their partnership programs. The partner discovery and recruitment features both help businesses efficiently identify and onboard partners. Automated contracting and payment tools simplify processes, while tracking and analytics offer detailed insights into partner performance, engagement, and ROI. Compliance monitoring supports secure and transparent partnerships, allowing businesses to oversee their programs effectively..
We value Impact.com’s structured approach to partnership management, which offers practical tools for refining strategies and improving operational workflows. Its features support businesses in analyzing performance, managing partnerships, and scaling their programs across industries and channels. By addressing key aspects of partnership management, Impact.com provides a reliable framework for businesses to make informed decisions and streamline their operations in a competitive environment.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Impact.com’s data consists of advertiser campaign data sourced from the Impact.com platform in North America. The data focuses on the retail and shopping vertical, encompassing eight subverticals, and covers two distinct periods: January 1 to December 31, 2024, and January 1 to December 31, 2025. To ensure data integrity and minimize bias, only “same-store campaigns” were included, meaning those campaigns that demonstrated consistent productivity across both years. Additionally, campaigns classified as “whales” were excluded. Whales are defined as campaigns that contributed more than 30% of the total revenue share within their respective vertical during the analyzed periods. This exclusion helps to prevent the overrepresentation of any single campaign and protects client data confidentiality. Furthermore, all campaigns included in the analysis were active and productive, having been activated at least one month before the start date of January 1, 2024, ensuring the data reflects established and ongoing campaign performance, providing a more accurate representation of trends and patterns within the affiliate marketing landscape.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Clicks
|The total number of distinct users who click on an ad or link
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Actions
|The total number of completed conversions, such as purchases or sign-ups, driven by an ad
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics
|Ecommerce Ad Conversion Rate
|The percentage of users who take a desired action after interacting with an ad
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics
|Revenue (GMV)
|The total value of goods or services sold before deductions like fees or commissions
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics
|Commission Payouts (GTV)
|The total commission paid out based on the gross transaction value of sales
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics
|Items
|The total number of unique products purchased in completed transactions
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics
|Average Order Value (AOV)
|The average revenue generated per transaction, indicating purchase size
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics
|Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)
|The total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics
|Cost per Action (CPA)
|The cost spent per completed action, such as a sale or sign-up
|Ecommerce metrics (within the retail & ecommerce metrics
|Cost per Click (CPC)
|The cost spent per unique click on an ad, indicating click efficiency
