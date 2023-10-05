ArticlesPricing

Source Profile: GetResponse

GetResponse equips email marketers with essential tools like email marketing, automation, autoresponders, landing pages, webinars, A/B testing, analytics, and other features that empower marketers to create, automate, and optimize email campaigns, leading to improved engagement and conversion rates.

GetResponse empowers email marketers with a comprehensive suite of essential tools and features. It facilitates professional email marketing campaigns through customizable templates and segmentation. The platform’s advanced automation capabilities enable the creation of personalized, behavior-triggered sequences, while autoresponders nurture leads over time. GetResponse’s customizable landing pages help to boost conversion rates, and the inclusion of webinars enhances audience engagement and expertise showcasing. A/B testing refines campaign elements for optimal results, and robust analytics provide insights into campaign performance. Efficient list management ensures a healthy subscriber base, and seamless integration with third-party apps streamlines workflows while also complying with email marketing regulations.

We value GetResponse’s assets, which enable marketers to achieve superior engagement, higher conversion rates, and compliance with ease. GetResponse’s comprehensive suite of email marketing tools, automation, analytics, and integration capabilities streamlines campaign creation, optimization, and management, ultimately delivering excellent results.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

GetResponse’s data is based on a comprehensive analysis of approximately 7 billion messages, drawn from a pool of nearly 30 billion emails sent by GetResponse customers in 2023. To ensure the most valuable insights, GetResponse focuses on active senders with a minimum of 500 contacts and utilizes total values for key metrics such as average email opens, clicks, unsubscribes, bounces, and spam complaints. This provides a detailed overview of subscriber engagement, including actions like message reopenings and link clicks. This approach enables GetResponse to offer meaningful and data-driven insights into email campaign performance.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Email and SMS Marketing KPIsEmail open rateThe number of opens divided by the number of emails delivered
Email and SMS Marketing KPIsClick-through rateThe percentage of email recipients who click on one or more links contained within an email message
Email and SMS Marketing KPIsClick-to-open rateThe number of unique clicks to unique opens
Email and SMS Marketing KPIsUnsubscribe rateThe percentage of email recipients who choose to opt out or unsubscribe from an email list
Email and SMS Marketing KPIsSpam rateThe percentage of recipients who mark an email as spam or report it as unsolicited or unwanted
Email and SMS Marketing KPIsBounce rateThe percentage of sent emails that were not successfully delivered to the recipients’ inboxes
Email and SMS Marketing KPIsLanding page conversion rateThe percentage of visitors to a specific landing page who take a desired action

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us