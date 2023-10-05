Source Profile: GetResponse
GetResponse equips email marketers with essential tools like email marketing, automation, autoresponders, landing pages, webinars, A/B testing, analytics, and other features that empower marketers to create, automate, and optimize email campaigns, leading to improved engagement and conversion rates.
GetResponse empowers email marketers with a comprehensive suite of essential tools and features. It facilitates professional email marketing campaigns through customizable templates and segmentation. The platform’s advanced automation capabilities enable the creation of personalized, behavior-triggered sequences, while autoresponders nurture leads over time. GetResponse’s customizable landing pages help to boost conversion rates, and the inclusion of webinars enhances audience engagement and expertise showcasing. A/B testing refines campaign elements for optimal results, and robust analytics provide insights into campaign performance. Efficient list management ensures a healthy subscriber base, and seamless integration with third-party apps streamlines workflows while also complying with email marketing regulations.
We value GetResponse’s assets, which enable marketers to achieve superior engagement, higher conversion rates, and compliance with ease. GetResponse’s comprehensive suite of email marketing tools, automation, analytics, and integration capabilities streamlines campaign creation, optimization, and management, ultimately delivering excellent results.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
GetResponse’s data is based on a comprehensive analysis of approximately 7 billion messages, drawn from a pool of nearly 30 billion emails sent by GetResponse customers in 2023. To ensure the most valuable insights, GetResponse focuses on active senders with a minimum of 500 contacts and utilizes total values for key metrics such as average email opens, clicks, unsubscribes, bounces, and spam complaints. This provides a detailed overview of subscriber engagement, including actions like message reopenings and link clicks. This approach enables GetResponse to offer meaningful and data-driven insights into email campaign performance.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Email open rate
|The number of opens divided by the number of emails delivered
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Click-through rate
|The percentage of email recipients who click on one or more links contained within an email message
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Click-to-open rate
|The number of unique clicks to unique opens
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Unsubscribe rate
|The percentage of email recipients who choose to opt out or unsubscribe from an email list
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Spam rate
|The percentage of recipients who mark an email as spam or report it as unsolicited or unwanted
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Bounce rate
|The percentage of sent emails that were not successfully delivered to the recipients’ inboxes
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Landing page conversion rate
|The percentage of visitors to a specific landing page who take a desired action
