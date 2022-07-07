Source Profile: DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a digital media measurement, data, and analytics company concerned with ad verification, media quality and authentication for brands, publishers and platforms.
We value DoubleVerify’s robust regional and device coverage of verified impressions across desktop, mobile web, mobile app and CTV, as well as an emphasis on brand safety and brand suitability.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
DoubleVerify’s Global Insights Report looks at media quality and performance trends from more than a trillion impressions, delivered in 80 markets, across 2,100+ brands. The Global Insights Report provides a market-by-market analysis for North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC of video and display impressions measured year-over-year (YoY) across desktop and mobile web, mobile app and CTV.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video KPIs
|Visibility on connected TV (CTV)
|Indicates how long a CTV ad is played, whether all ad pixels were displayed on the screen and whether the ad pauses when the TV screen is turned off.
|Video KPIs
|Video viewable rate YoY growth
|Video viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.
|Video KPIs
|Video viewable rate YoY growth
|Video viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.
|Video KPIs
|Video viewable rate YoY growth
|Video viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Video viewable rate
|Video viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.
|Video KPIs
|Video viewable rate
|Video viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.
|Video KPIs
|Video viewable rate
|Video viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Video viewable rate YoY Growth
|Video viewable rate YoY Growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Video viewable rate
|Video viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Video completion rate
|Video completion rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and quartile.
|Video KPIs
|Video audible rate
|Video audible rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and quartile.
|Video KPIs
|Share of Video Impressions
|Share of video impressions is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and region.
|Video KPIs
|Share of fraud/SIVT violation rate
|Share of impressions – either delivered or blocked – that do not comply with a client’s specified settings.
|Video KPIs
|Programmatic block rate
|Programmatic block rate is provided by DoubleVerify.
|Video KPIs
|Video KPIs
|Display viewable rate
|Display viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Display viewable rate YoY growth
|Display viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability violation rate
|Brand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Authentic rate YoY growth
|Authentic rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by format, region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Authentic rate
|Authentic rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by format, region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Keyword vs inappropriate content share of brand suitability violations
|Keyword vs inappropriate content share of brand suitability violations is provided by DoubleVerify.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type, region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device, region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry, region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT rate on mobile app video
|Fraud/SIVT rate on mobile app video is provided by DoubleVerify.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video YoY growth
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate growth
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.
|Video KPIs
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate growth
|Display time in view in seconds YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Display time in view in seconds
|Display time in view in seconds is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry, region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability violation rate
|Brand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type, region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability violation rate
|Brand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type region and country.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth
|Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth
|Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability block rate YoY growth
|Brand suitability block rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.
|Video KPIs
|Brand suitability block rate YoY growth
|Brand suitability block rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Authentic rate YoY growth
|Authentic rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry and format.
|Video KPIs
|Audible and in view on completion rate
|Audible and in view on completion rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and region.
