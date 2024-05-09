ArticlesPricing

EMARKETER

Source Profile: Dash Social

Dash Social is a premier social media marketing tool that empowers brands and publishers to thrive across major social platforms. Its tailored solutions include Vision AI for predicting content performance, Relationships Insights for influencer programs, customizable dashboards for cross-brand reporting, real-time social listening, bespoke analytics, and a mobile app for seamless posting. Dash Social generally offers comprehensive solutions for content creation, influencer management, and performance analysis, elevating social media marketing endeavors.

Dash Social stands out as a reliable social media marketing partner dedicated to helping brands and publishers flourish across key social platforms. With its array of specialized solutions, brands can harness the power of AI through Vision to predict content performance, ensuring optimal engagement and ROI. Relationships Insights provide invaluable data-backed metrics for influencer programs, fostering enduring partnerships and innovation. Dashboards offer customizable, cross-brand reporting, enabling informed decisions through performance trend analysis. Real-time social listening keeps brands agile by monitoring conversations and sentiment, while tailored Social Analytics provide in-depth insights for each platform. Moreover, the Dash Social Mobile App ensures seamless content creation and publishing, enhancing brand presence regardless of location.

We value Dash Social’s comprehensive solutions—whether for content creation, influencer management, or performance analysis—in amplifying social media marketing efforts and driving impactful results.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Dash Social’s data is based on the analysis of posts from national and international companies across major social media platforms—including TikTok (n=917), Instagram (n=2,829), YouTube (n=684), Facebook (n=1,318), Pinterest (n=548), and X (755 companies)—to ensure a comprehensive and representative sample. Only accounts with at least 1,000 followers were considered. Benchmarks were established by calculating the average performance of each brand, providing breakdowns by follower grouping as well as industry. Sample size among platforms, industries, and follower buckets may vary.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average posts per weekThe amount of posts on a Facebook page per week.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average posts per monthThe amount of posts on a Facebook page per month.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average engagement rate per video postThe percentage of an audience that engaged with a Facebook video post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average comments per video postThe amount of comments on a Facebook video post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average shares per video postThe amount of shares on a Facebook video post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average reactions per video postThe number of reactions a Facebook video post received; this includes like, love, wow, haha, sad, and anger reactions.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average engagement rate per photo postThe percentage of an audience that engaged with a Facebook photo post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average comments per photo postThe amount of comments on a Facebook photo post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average shares per photo postThe amount of shares on a Facebook photo post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average reactions per photo postThe number of reactions a Facebook photo post received; this includes like, love, wow, haha, sad, and anger reactions.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average engagement rate per link postThe percentage of an audience that engaged with a Facebook link post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average comments per link postThe amount of comments on a Facebook link post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average shares per link postThe amount of shares on a Facebook link post.
Earned and Social MediaFacebook average reactions per link postThe number of reactions a Facebook link post received; this includes like, love, wow, haha, sad, and anger reactions.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average posts per weekThe amount of posts on an Instagram page per week.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average posts per monthThe amount of posts on an Instagram page per month.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average engagement rate per postThe percentage of an audience that engaged with an Instagram post.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average saves per postThe amount of times an Instagram post was saved.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average Reels shares per postThe number of people who shared an Instagram Reels video.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average Reels video views per postThe number of times an Instagram Reels video was played; a video view is counted after 1ms of playback Replays are excluded.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average Reels video views per monthThe total number of plays for Instagram Reels video posts during the month, averaged across three quarters.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average reach per postThe number of unique Instagram accounts who saw a post.
Earned and Social MediaInstagram average monthly follower growth rateThe percentage of Instagram followers increased over a period.
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average posts per weekThe amount of posts on a TikTok page per week.
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average posts per monthTikTok average posts per month
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average engagement rate per viewThe percentage of an audience that engaged with a TikTok video.
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average engagement rate by reachThe average percentage of the audience that engaged with a TikTok post.
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average video views per postThe total number of plays for TikTok video posts during the month, averaged across three quarters.
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average video views per monthThe number of times any organic and promoted TikTok videos were viewed during the reporting period.
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average retention rateThe average percentage of a TikTok video that an audience watched.
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average shares per postThe number of shares a TikTok video received.
Earned and Social MediaTikTok average monthly follower growth rateThe percentage of TikTok followers increased over a period.
Earned and Social MediaX (formerly Twitter) average posts per weekThe amount of posts on an X (formerly Twitter) page per week.
Earned and Social MediaX (formerly Twitter) average posts per monthThe amount of posts on an X (formerly Twitter) page per month.
Earned and Social MediaX (formerly Twitter) average engagement rate per postThe average percentage of an X (formerly Twitter) audience that engaged with a tweet during a given time period.
Earned and Social MediaX (formerly Twitter) average impressions per postThe number of times a tweet was displayed to X (formerly Twitter) users.
Earned and Social MediaX (formerly Twitter) average link clicks per postThe total number of times an X (formerly Twitter) link was clicked during the reporting period.
Earned and Social MediaPinterest average monthly follower growth rateThe percentage of Pinterest followers increased over a period.
Earned and Social MediaPinterest average number of weekly postsThe amount of posts on a Pinterest page per week.
Earned and Social MediaPinterest average number of monthly postsThe amount of posts on a Pinterest page per month.
Earned and Social MediaPinterest average engagement rate per postThe percentage of an audience that engaged with a Pin.
Earned and Social MediaPinterest average impressions per postThe number of times a Pin was displayed to Pinterest users.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube average monthly subscriber growth rateThe percentage of YouTube followers increased over a period.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube Shorts average views per video postThe total number of views on a YouTube Shorts video.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube Shorts average number of weekly postsThe amount of Shorts posts on a YouTube page per week.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube Shorts average number of monthly postsThe amount of Shorts posts on a YouTube page per month.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube Shorts average percentage viewedThe average percentage of the selected YouTube Shorts video that people watched.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube long-form (on-demand) average views per videoThe total number of views on a YouTube long-form video.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube long-form (on-demand) average number of weekly postsThe amount of posts on a YouTube long-form page per week.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube long-form (on-demand) average number of monthly postsThe amount of posts on a YouTube long-form page per month.
Earned and Social MediaYouTube long-form (on-demand) average percentage viewedThe average percentage of the selected YouTube long-form video that people watched.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us