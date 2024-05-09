Source Profile: Dash Social

Earned and Social Media Facebook average posts per week The amount of posts on a Facebook page per week.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average posts per month The amount of posts on a Facebook page per month.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average engagement rate per video post The percentage of an audience that engaged with a Facebook video post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average comments per video post The amount of comments on a Facebook video post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average shares per video post The amount of shares on a Facebook video post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average reactions per video post The number of reactions a Facebook video post received; this includes like, love, wow, haha, sad, and anger reactions.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average engagement rate per photo post The percentage of an audience that engaged with a Facebook photo post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average comments per photo post The amount of comments on a Facebook photo post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average shares per photo post The amount of shares on a Facebook photo post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average reactions per photo post The number of reactions a Facebook photo post received; this includes like, love, wow, haha, sad, and anger reactions.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average engagement rate per link post The percentage of an audience that engaged with a Facebook link post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average comments per link post The amount of comments on a Facebook link post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average shares per link post The amount of shares on a Facebook link post.

Earned and Social Media Facebook average reactions per link post The number of reactions a Facebook link post received; this includes like, love, wow, haha, sad, and anger reactions.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average posts per week The amount of posts on an Instagram page per week.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average posts per month The amount of posts on an Instagram page per month.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average engagement rate per post The percentage of an audience that engaged with an Instagram post.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average saves per post The amount of times an Instagram post was saved.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average Reels shares per post The number of people who shared an Instagram Reels video.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average Reels video views per post The number of times an Instagram Reels video was played; a video view is counted after 1ms of playback Replays are excluded.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average Reels video views per month The total number of plays for Instagram Reels video posts during the month, averaged across three quarters.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average reach per post The number of unique Instagram accounts who saw a post.

Earned and Social Media Instagram average monthly follower growth rate The percentage of Instagram followers increased over a period.

Earned and Social Media TikTok average posts per week The amount of posts on a TikTok page per week.

Earned and Social Media TikTok average posts per month TikTok average posts per month

Earned and Social Media TikTok average engagement rate per view The percentage of an audience that engaged with a TikTok video.

Earned and Social Media TikTok average engagement rate by reach The average percentage of the audience that engaged with a TikTok post.

Earned and Social Media TikTok average video views per post The total number of plays for TikTok video posts during the month, averaged across three quarters.

Earned and Social Media TikTok average video views per month The number of times any organic and promoted TikTok videos were viewed during the reporting period.

Earned and Social Media TikTok average retention rate The average percentage of a TikTok video that an audience watched.

Earned and Social Media TikTok average shares per post The number of shares a TikTok video received.

Earned and Social Media TikTok average monthly follower growth rate The percentage of TikTok followers increased over a period.

Earned and Social Media X (formerly Twitter) average posts per week The amount of posts on an X (formerly Twitter) page per week.

Earned and Social Media X (formerly Twitter) average posts per month The amount of posts on an X (formerly Twitter) page per month.

Earned and Social Media X (formerly Twitter) average engagement rate per post The average percentage of an X (formerly Twitter) audience that engaged with a tweet during a given time period.

Earned and Social Media X (formerly Twitter) average impressions per post The number of times a tweet was displayed to X (formerly Twitter) users.

Earned and Social Media X (formerly Twitter) average link clicks per post The total number of times an X (formerly Twitter) link was clicked during the reporting period.

Earned and Social Media Pinterest average monthly follower growth rate The percentage of Pinterest followers increased over a period.

Earned and Social Media Pinterest average number of weekly posts The amount of posts on a Pinterest page per week.

Earned and Social Media Pinterest average number of monthly posts The amount of posts on a Pinterest page per month.

Earned and Social Media Pinterest average engagement rate per post The percentage of an audience that engaged with a Pin.

Earned and Social Media Pinterest average impressions per post The number of times a Pin was displayed to Pinterest users.

Earned and Social Media YouTube average monthly subscriber growth rate The percentage of YouTube followers increased over a period.

Earned and Social Media YouTube Shorts average views per video post The total number of views on a YouTube Shorts video.

Earned and Social Media YouTube Shorts average number of weekly posts The amount of Shorts posts on a YouTube page per week.

Earned and Social Media YouTube Shorts average number of monthly posts The amount of Shorts posts on a YouTube page per month.

Earned and Social Media YouTube Shorts average percentage viewed The average percentage of the selected YouTube Shorts video that people watched.

Earned and Social Media YouTube long-form (on-demand) average views per video The total number of views on a YouTube long-form video.

Earned and Social Media YouTube long-form (on-demand) average number of weekly posts The amount of posts on a YouTube long-form page per week.

Earned and Social Media YouTube long-form (on-demand) average number of monthly posts The amount of posts on a YouTube long-form page per month.