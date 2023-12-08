ArticlesPricing

Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail’s 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
EMARKETER

Source Profile: Captiv8.

Captiv8 is a leading influencer marketing platform with a powerful software offering that allows marketers to identify influencers, monitor real-time performance, and manage payments. The platform provides tailored support, creative input, and AI-driven insights for impactful results.

Insider Intelligence Metric

Captiv8 is a leading influencer marketing platform that provides marketers and advertisers with a software that empowers marketers to discover influential creators, track campaign performance in real time, and manage creator payments while boosting content through paid channels. Captiv8’s award-winning services offer strategic support, creative input, execution, and reporting, providing flexibility to clients based on their specific needs. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to offer meaningful insights, predictive analytics, and exclusive data, enabling better influencer experiences. Through industry partnerships, Captiv8 ensures clients have access to cutting-edge solutions and data across social media channels. Additionally, marketers can leverage social commerce and affiliate campaigns to track revenue and simplify paid content amplification, thereby delivering a comprehensive and indispensable tool for effective influencer marketing campaigns.

We appreciate Captiv8’s industry-leading software and AI-driven insights, which provide marketers with the means to unearth influential creators, monitor campaign performance in real time, and make informed data-driven decisions. Through a holistic data offering and strategic industry collaborations, Captiv8 equips marketers with the necessary resources to attain precise results and amplify the impact of their influencer marketing campaigns.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Captiv8’s data is based on the analysis of 75,000 posts across major social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook to ensure a representative sample. The data covers over 8,000 affiliates from global lifestyle brands. For the 2025 Affiliate Influencer Marketing Benchmark report, data was collected and analyzed from October 1, 2024, to October 14, 2025, and categorized by select content types, including videos, stories, carousels, images, shares, and text. Impression rates, percentage reach, view rates, and engagement rates were extracted for each post. All data collection and analysis adhered to privacy regulations and ethical guidelines. Personal information was anonymized, and all findings were aggregated to ensure confidentiality.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate salesSales or revenues generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate ordersOrders generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate clicksClicks generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate conversion rateThe percentage of clicks generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website that also result in completed orders or purchases
Affiliate MarketingInstagram affiliate impression per follower rateThe number of affiliate-generated views that a specific post or piece of content received over a specific period of time on Instagram
Affiliate MarketingInstagram affiliate reachThe percentage of followers and viewers from an affiliate influencer’s audience that is exposed to the affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram
Affiliate MarketingInstagram affiliate view rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram
Affiliate MarketingInstagram affiliate engagement rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram; this includes likes, comments, and shares
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate view rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on a social media platform
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate engagement rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on a social media platform; this includes likes, comments, and shares
Affiliate MarketingTikTok affiliate view rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on TikTok
Affiliate MarketingTikTok affiliate engagement rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on TikTok; includes likes, comments, and shares

