Source Profile: Captiv8.

Captiv8 is a leading influencer marketing platform that provides marketers and advertisers with a software that empowers marketers to discover influential creators, track campaign performance in real time, and manage creator payments while boosting content through paid channels. Captiv8’s award-winning services offer strategic support, creative input, execution, and reporting, providing flexibility to clients based on their specific needs. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to offer meaningful insights, predictive analytics, and exclusive data, enabling better influencer experiences. Through industry partnerships, Captiv8 ensures clients have access to cutting-edge solutions and data across social media channels. Additionally, marketers can leverage social commerce and affiliate campaigns to track revenue and simplify paid content amplification, thereby delivering a comprehensive and indispensable tool for effective influencer marketing campaigns.

We appreciate Captiv8’s industry-leading software and AI-driven insights, which provide marketers with the means to unearth influential creators, monitor campaign performance in real time, and make informed data-driven decisions. Through a holistic data offering and strategic industry collaborations, Captiv8 equips marketers with the necessary resources to attain precise results and amplify the impact of their influencer marketing campaigns.