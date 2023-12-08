Source Profile: Captiv8.
Captiv8 is a leading influencer marketing platform with a powerful software offering that allows marketers to identify influencers, monitor real-time performance, and manage payments. The platform provides tailored support, creative input, and AI-driven insights for impactful results.
Captiv8 is a leading influencer marketing platform that provides marketers and advertisers with a software that empowers marketers to discover influential creators, track campaign performance in real time, and manage creator payments while boosting content through paid channels. Captiv8’s award-winning services offer strategic support, creative input, execution, and reporting, providing flexibility to clients based on their specific needs. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to offer meaningful insights, predictive analytics, and exclusive data, enabling better influencer experiences. Through industry partnerships, Captiv8 ensures clients have access to cutting-edge solutions and data across social media channels. Additionally, marketers can leverage social commerce and affiliate campaigns to track revenue and simplify paid content amplification, thereby delivering a comprehensive and indispensable tool for effective influencer marketing campaigns.
We appreciate Captiv8’s industry-leading software and AI-driven insights, which provide marketers with the means to unearth influential creators, monitor campaign performance in real time, and make informed data-driven decisions. Through a holistic data offering and strategic industry collaborations, Captiv8 equips marketers with the necessary resources to attain precise results and amplify the impact of their influencer marketing campaigns.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Captiv8’s data is based on the analysis of 75,000 posts across major social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook to ensure a representative sample. The data covers over 8,000 affiliates from global lifestyle brands. For the 2025 Affiliate Influencer Marketing Benchmark report, data was collected and analyzed from October 1, 2024, to October 14, 2025, and categorized by select content types, including videos, stories, carousels, images, shares, and text. Impression rates, percentage reach, view rates, and engagement rates were extracted for each post. All data collection and analysis adhered to privacy regulations and ethical guidelines. Personal information was anonymized, and all findings were aggregated to ensure confidentiality.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Affiliate Marketing
|Social affiliate sales
|Sales or revenues generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
|Affiliate Marketing
|Social affiliate orders
|Orders generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
|Affiliate Marketing
|Social affiliate clicks
|Clicks generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
|Affiliate Marketing
|Social affiliate conversion rate
|The percentage of clicks generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website that also result in completed orders or purchases
|Affiliate Marketing
|Instagram affiliate impression per follower rate
|The number of affiliate-generated views that a specific post or piece of content received over a specific period of time on Instagram
|Affiliate Marketing
|Instagram affiliate reach
|The percentage of followers and viewers from an affiliate influencer’s audience that is exposed to the affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram
|Affiliate Marketing
|Instagram affiliate view rate
|The percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram
|Affiliate Marketing
|Instagram affiliate engagement rate
|The percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram; this includes likes, comments, and shares
|Affiliate Marketing
|Social affiliate view rate
|The percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on a social media platform
|Affiliate Marketing
|Social affiliate engagement rate
|The percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on a social media platform; this includes likes, comments, and shares
|Affiliate Marketing
|TikTok affiliate view rate
|The percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on TikTok
|Affiliate Marketing
|TikTok affiliate engagement rate
|The percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on TikTok; includes likes, comments, and shares
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.