Affiliate Marketing Industry KPIs and Benchmarks .
Affiliate marketing has undergone a significant transformation, emerging as a pivotal tool for marketers seeking to maximize their reach, optimize ROI, and enhance their brand’s reputation. This performance-based marketing approach has become increasingly prominent due to its cost-effectiveness, ensuring that marketers only pay for concrete results such as sales, leads, or clicks. This financial efficiency has made it an attractive option, especially in a dynamic and competitive advertising landscape. Additionally, affiliate marketing’s scalability has enabled brands to expand their audiences and reach by leveraging the diverse traffic and influence of thousands of affiliates across various platforms and niches. This versatility has further cemented its role in the marketer toolkit, while its data-driven nature has allowed marketers to fine-tune their strategies by tracking and measuring performance with precision. Marketers also benefit from the positive word-of-mouth and social proof generated by affiliates and their dedicated followers, enhancing brand reputation and credibility. Affiliate marketing has proven to be a versatile and effective marketing strategy, offering marketers a cost-effective, scalable, data-driven, and trustworthy approach to reaching their goals.
Why These KPIs Matter
List of available brick-and-mortar metrics
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data Slices
|Geography
|Cadence
|Social affiliate sales
|Captiv8
|By follower count
|US
|Annual
|Social affiliate orders
|Captiv8
|By follower count
|US
|Annual
|Social affiliate clicks
|Captiv8
|By follower count
|US
|Annual
|Social affiliate conversion rate
|Captiv8
|By follower count
|US
|Annual
|Instagram affiliate impression per follower rate
|Captiv8
|Overall, by format, and by follower count
|US
|Annual
|Instagram affiliate reach
|Captiv8
|Overall, by format, and by follower count
|US
|Annual
|Instagram affiliate view rate
|Captiv8
|Overall, by format, and by follower count
|US
|Annual
|Instagram affiliate engagement rate
|Captiv8
|Overall, by format, and by follower count
|US
|Annual
|Social affiliate view rate
|Captiv8
|By platform
|US
|Annual
|Social affiliate engagement rate
|Captiv8
|By platform
|US
|Annual
|TikTok affiliate view rate
|Captiv8
|By follower count
|US
|Annual
|TikTok affiliate engagement rate
|Captiv8
|By follower count
|US
|Annual
