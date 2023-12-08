Affiliate Marketing Industry KPIs and Benchmarks .

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
EMARKETER
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

US adults are spending more time with digital video and less time with traditional tv

Article |
 Mar 29, 2024

How marketers can do more with less after a rocky earnings season

Article |
 Mar 29, 2024

Home Depot’s revamped retail media network simplifies campaigns, expands audience, VP says

Article |
 Mar 29, 2024

Navigating the digital frontier: Strategic insights on tech investments | Sponsored Content

This article was contributed by CommerceNext.
Article |
 Mar 29, 2024

Kids remember seeing ads on YouTube over streaming, TikTok

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

Exclusive: Instagram's nano-influencers outperform—as do TikTok’s upper echelon of creators

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

Where and how Gen Alpha consumes content: From YouTube to Netflix to Roblox

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

A slight increase in minutes per day with media, thanks to another boost for digital

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

LinkedIn is testing a TikTok-like short-form video feed to boost user engagement

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

Amazon is a channel beauty brands can’t ignore

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024
Explore our Research →

Products

EMARKETER delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
PRO+
New data sets, deeper insights, and flexible data visualizations.
Learn More
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About EMARKETER

Our goal is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to EMARKETER's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More
EMARKETER

Affiliate Marketing Industry KPIs and Benchmarks .

Affiliate marketing has undergone a significant transformation, emerging as a pivotal tool for marketers seeking to maximize their reach, optimize ROI, and enhance their brand’s reputation. This performance-based marketing approach has become increasingly prominent due to its cost-effectiveness, ensuring that marketers only pay for concrete results such as sales, leads, or clicks. This financial efficiency has made it an attractive option, especially in a dynamic and competitive advertising landscape. Additionally, affiliate marketing’s scalability has enabled brands to expand their audiences and reach by leveraging the diverse traffic and influence of thousands of affiliates across various platforms and niches. This versatility has further cemented its role in the marketer toolkit, while its data-driven nature has allowed marketers to fine-tune their strategies by tracking and measuring performance with precision. Marketers also benefit from the positive word-of-mouth and social proof generated by affiliates and their dedicated followers, enhancing brand reputation and credibility. Affiliate marketing has proven to be a versatile and effective marketing strategy, offering marketers a cost-effective, scalable, data-driven, and trustworthy approach to reaching their goals.

EMARKETER KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

Affiliate marketing has become an invaluable asset for marketers, providing data-driven precision for strategy fine-tuning while positive word-of-mouth and social proof from affiliates enhance brand reputation. Affiliate marketing stands as a versatile, cost-effective, scalable, and trustworthy strategy for marketers to achieve their objectives.

List of available brick-and-mortar metrics
MetricKPI SourceData SlicesGeographyCadence
Social affiliate salesCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
Social affiliate ordersCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
Social affiliate clicksCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
Social affiliate conversion rateCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
Instagram affiliate impression per follower rateCaptiv8Overall, by format, and by follower countUSAnnual
Instagram affiliate reachCaptiv8Overall, by format, and by follower countUSAnnual
Instagram affiliate view rateCaptiv8Overall, by format, and by follower countUSAnnual
Instagram affiliate engagement rateCaptiv8Overall, by format, and by follower countUSAnnual
Social affiliate view rateCaptiv8By platformUSAnnual
Social affiliate engagement rateCaptiv8By platformUSAnnual
TikTok affiliate view rateCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
TikTok affiliate engagement rateCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
EMARKETER Industry KPIs
EMARKETER

Geographies

EMARKETER

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844sales@emarketer.com

* Copyright © 2024 
EMARKETER Inc. All Rights Reserved.