Source Profile: BrightLine
BrightLine empowers advertisers in the connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) space with a comprehensive suite of data-driven advertising solutions. Its offerings include verified impressions to combat fraud, a range of data-driven ad formats, and robust attribution and outcome measurement tools. These services enable clients to create, deliver, and optimize interactive and personalized CTV and OTT ads, ultimately enhancing audience engagement and campaign effectiveness.
We appreciate BrightLine's solutions, which empower advertisers to combat fraud, create innovative ad formats, and measure campaign impact effectively in the CTV and OTT landscape. Its comprehensive suite of data-driven advertising tools and capabilities streamlines ad campaign management, leading to increased engagement and more successful outcomes for advertisers.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
BrightLine’s benchmark data is comprised of internal ad impressions data delivered on connected TV (CTV) devices throughout the reporting period. Impression-level key metrics such as engagement rates, earned time, and selection rates are compiled at the campaign-level and then averaged across campaigns. Only campaigns with a minimum of 100,000 impressions are included in the data set.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video KPIs
|CTV average engagement per impression
|The proportion of impressions where a user actively pushes a button on their remote to make a selection on an interactive ad on CTV
|Video KPIs
|CTV average earned time
|The amount of time in seconds that users spend with an image or video ad after actively expanding the ad unit
|Video KPIs
|CTV average selection rate
|The proportion of impressions where a user actively selects a preference of an ad to watch
