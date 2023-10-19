Source Profile: BrightLine

ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+Analyst Access Program
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail’s 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Source Profile: BrightLine

BrightLine empowers advertisers in the connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) space with a comprehensive suite of data-driven advertising solutions. Its offerings include verified impressions to combat fraud, a range of data-driven ad formats, and robust attribution and outcome measurement tools. These services enable clients to create, deliver, and optimize interactive and personalized CTV and OTT ads, ultimately enhancing audience engagement and campaign effectiveness.

BrightLine empowers advertisers in the connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) space with a comprehensive suite of data-driven advertising solutions. Its offerings include verified impressions to combat fraud, a range of data-driven ad formats, and robust attribution and outcome measurement tools. These services enable clients to create, deliver, and optimize interactive and personalized CTV and OTT ads, ultimately enhancing audience engagement and campaign effectiveness.

BrightLine provides advertisers in the CTV and OTT space with an array of data-driven advertising solutions. Its offerings encompass verified impressions to mitigate fraud, a diverse range of data-centric ad formats, and robust tools for tracking attribution and campaign outcomes. These services enable clients to craft, deliver, and refine interactive and personalized CTV and OTT ads, ultimately elevating audience engagement and the efficacy of ad campaigns. We appreciate BrightLine’s solutions, which empower advertisers to combat fraud, create innovative ad formats, and measure campaign impact effectively in the CTV and OTT landscape. Its comprehensive suite of data-driven advertising tools and capabilities streamlines ad campaign management, leading to increased engagement and more successful outcomes for advertisers.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

BrightLine’s benchmark data is comprised of internal ad impressions data delivered on connected TV (CTV) devices throughout the reporting period. Impression-level key metrics such as engagement rates, earned time, and selection rates are compiled at the campaign-level and then averaged across campaigns. Only campaigns with a minimum of 100,000 impressions are included in the data set.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsCTV average engagement per impressionThe proportion of impressions where a user actively pushes a button on their remote to make a selection on an interactive ad on CTV
Video KPIsCTV average earned timeThe amount of time in seconds that users spend with an image or video ad after actively expanding the ad unit
Video KPIsCTV average selection rateThe proportion of impressions where a user actively selects a preference of an ad to watch

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us