Source Profile: BrightLine

BrightLine empowers advertisers in the connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) space with a comprehensive suite of data-driven advertising solutions. Its offerings include verified impressions to combat fraud, a range of data-driven ad formats, and robust attribution and outcome measurement tools. These services enable clients to create, deliver, and optimize interactive and personalized CTV and OTT ads, ultimately enhancing audience engagement and campaign effectiveness.

