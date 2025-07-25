EMARKETER Data Powers Attentive’s Content Creation

Attentive is an AI-powered SMS and email marketing platform that delivers unparalled messaging performance on the channels that matter most. It powers mobile-first, hyper-personalized communication between customers and brands such as CB2, Urban Outfitters, Guess, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Data-backed insights are a key tool in Attentive’s constant quest to stay in touch with the trends that matter most to their customers. Sharing EMARKETER data helps them stay relevant with their audience, and show customers that they understand their needs.

“If a customer mentions they’re concerned about identifiers, we can share a piece of content or a report that can give them insight,” says Jennifer Brett, senior director, product marketing, customer and market insights at Attentive. “It helps us be a good partner and trusted source.”

Attentive has EMARKETER seats distributed across its marketing teams both domestically and internationally. “It helps us keep the pulse on developing trends like how consumers respond to AI-generated copy and images, or how they feel about personalization,” she says.

Brett’s team oversees competitive intelligence tracking, to inform content creation for product launches, brand positioning, case studies, press releases, blog articles, and other key marketing tasks. Having access in EMARKETER to data from a variety of sources that is vetted and carefully curated saves both time and money, she says.

“We need to understand consumer preferences for areas like AI, email marketing, and personalization. EMARKETER data keeps us on top of the trends, so we know where and how much to invest.”

Tracking Trends That Matter Most

EMARKETER newsletters are an essential part of Brett’s daily routine at Attentive. “I read the newsletters every morning to keep up with trends and learn what moves brands are making,” she says. “The PRO+ subscriber exclusive Retail & Ecommerce Briefing is especially relevant because it’s directly applicable to the industry we operate in. It’s good to see what other brands in our customers’ spaces are doing.”

While the shorter articles are good for keeping up with day-to-day trends, EMARKETER’s in-depth reports provide value when a deep dive is needed on a particular subject.

“From a bandwidth perspective, I read articles on a daily basis,” says Brett. “But I’ll set aside time for the reports that are really relevant, and then do a recap to alert other people internally to content that is important for them and their clients, pulling out stats and charts they can share.”

Understanding the evolving trends surrounding AI, SMS, and email are business priorities for Attentive. Reading EMARKETER’s articles helps the company keep up with the quickly changing landscape. “Looking at what other brands and competitors are doing helps us identify what we should be factoring into our own efforts as we roll out products,” Brett says. “It helps us see what messaging will resonate with marketers. Is it time saved? Is it making more money? Are they worried about privacy and data concerns? What’s driving results? Watching the themes that consistently come up gives us guidance to fine-tune our pitch decks and positioning.”

Revenue-driving teams across Attentive find value in EMARKETER data and analysis. “I make a point of sharing content and stats with product marketing, sales, customer success, and numerous other groups in our organization,” Brett says. “Detailed content on trends and consumer attitudes is valuable to our teams, so I make sure they know when something new and relevant to their work is available.”