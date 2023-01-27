General The Terms and Conditions (“T&C”) and the Order Form collectively form the complete Agreement regulating Subscriber’s access to the publications issued by Publisher and/or its affiliates. This Subscription encompasses the products and services detailed in the Order Form (“Subscription”). If there is any discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and an Order Form, including any Subscriber purchase order or similar document, these Terms and Conditions will prevail unless the Order Form explicitly states otherwise.

Grant of Rights (a) Access. EMARKETER grants Subscriber a non-exclusive and non-transferable right for the Authorized Users specified in the Order Form to access and use the Subscription for internal purposes. (b) Affiliates/Consultants/Subcontractors. Unless specifically noted on the Order Form, rights do not include access or use of the Subscription by Subscriber’s subsidiaries or affiliated companies, nor performance of services for the benefit of third parties. If authorized in the Order Form, external consultants and subcontractors may access the Subscription provided they do so exclusively for the Subscriber using a Subscriber email address, and in accordance with these Terms and Conditions. (c) Use. Subscriber agrees to access and use the Subscription, and any content accessed by or provided therein, in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations, including but not limited to, any laws regarding privacy and the use and disclosure of personal data and any advertising and/or marketing laws. Subscriber agrees to accept EMARKETER’s privacy policy located at https://www.emarketer.com/privacy/.

Pre-Requisites Subscriber shall be responsible for obtaining and maintaining all hardware, software, communications equipment and network infrastructures required to access and use the Subscription.

Account and Password Authorized Users will receive a password to log in to the EMARKETER site to access the Subscription. Subscriber shall have sole responsibility for all activities of Authorized Users relating to such Subscriber’s account and shall immediately inform EMARKETER of any unauthorized use of the Subscriber’s account. Usernames and passwords are limited to Authorized Users only and may not be shared inside or outside Subscriber’s company. There are two exceptions where an Authorized User’s access rights may be reassigned to another within your company: (1) if the Authorized User’s job responsibilities substantially change so that they no longer require access to the Subscription; or (2) if Authorized User permanently leaves Subscriber’s company.

Monitoring of Usage EMARKETER monitors activity on the Subscription website, including use by Authorized Users. If monitoring indicates that the Subscription is being used in violation rules set forth herein, EMARKETER may require Subscriber to certify that the Subscription is being used within the contractual entitlement. In the event of non-compliance, EMARKETER will issue notice of such non-compliance to Subscriber. Following receipt of such notice, Subscriber will have 30 days to correct the non-compliance. In the event Subscriber fails to correct the non-compliance, EMARKETER reserves the right at its sole discretion to terminate, restrict access, or invoice for additional usage.

Third Party Sites and Third Party Content Subscription may include links to third party websites. Subscriber is responsible for evaluating whether to access or use a third party site and agrees to be bound by any applicable terms found therein. EMARKETER does not screen, audit or endorse any third party site. EMARKETER shall not assume any responsibility for the content, advertising, products or other materials on third party sites. Subscriber agrees it will not copy, reproduce, distribute, transmit, broadcast, modify, display, sell, license or otherwise exploit third party content except in strict compliance with the rights, if any, granted to Subscriber by such third party. EMARKETER will terminate the account of any Subscriber, and block access of any user, who infringes any EMARKETER or third party intellectual property right.

Invoicing and Payment (a) Prior to the start of each contract term, Subscriber will be invoiced for the full amount due. Subscriber shall pay all invoices according to the payment terms set forth on the Order Form. Except as provided in Section 8(d) below, payment obligations are non-cancellable and all fees paid by Subscriber are nonrefundable. (b) Unless otherwise stated, EMARKETER’s fees do not include any taxes, levies, duties or similar governmental assessments of any nature, including but not limited to value-added, sales and use, or withholding taxes, assessable by any local, state, provincial, federal or foreign jurisdiction (collectively, “Taxes”). Subscriber is responsible for paying all Taxes associated with its purchase of the Subscription. If EMARKETER has the legal obligation to pay or collect Taxes for which Subscriber is responsible, the appropriate amount shall be invoiced to and paid by Subscriber, unless Subscriber provides EMARKETER with a valid tax exemption certificate from the appropriate taxing authority. (c) Third-party payment, processing, or service fees incurred by EMARKETER, if any, shall be added to the total fee in an amount equal to such fees, and in the case of payments made by credit card, a three percent (3%) surcharge shall be added.

Duration and Cancellation (a) The Agreement shall commence on the date specified in the Order Form and shall continue for the initial term as stated therein, unless earlier terminated in accordance with the Agreement. (b) Upon expiration or termination of the Agreement, Subscriber’s access rights and all other rights granted under this Agreement shall expire, except that Subscriber may retain all data downloaded during the Term. Termination of the Agreement shall not act as a waiver of any breach of the Agreement and shall not release a party from any liability for breach of such party’s obligations under the Agreement that occurred prior to the effective date of termination. (c) EMARKETER is entitled to cancel the Agreement without notice if Subscriber violates essential or material obligations under the Agreement. EMARKETER also reserves the right to cancel the Agreement without notice if a substantial decline in the asset situation of Subscriber occurs, if insolvency proceedings are opened for the assets of Subscriber, or if such proceedings are rejected due to lack of assets. (d) In the event EMARKETER materially breaches this Agreement, and such breach remains uncured for a period of thirty (30) days after notice from Subscriber, Subscriber shall be entitled to a pro-rata refund for the portion of the then-current term that has been pre-paid and is subject to the material breach and remains uncured. (e) The following Sections shall survive the expiration, termination or cancellation of the Agreement in full force and effect: General, Third-Party Sites and Third Party Content, Intellectual Property, Data Use and Restrictions, Liability and Warranty, and Additional Provisions.

Intellectual Property The content on the site, except for content created by users and third parties if any, including without limitation, software, code, forms, text and other materials, trademarks, service marks or logos contained therein (“Marks”), are owned by or licensed to EMARKETER. Subscriber’s use of the site and the Subscription is limited to the rights granted to Subscriber under this Agreement and EMARKETER reserves all rights not expressly granted herein.

Data Use and Restrictions The rights granted to Subscriber under this Agreement do not include any resale of any portion of the site or its contents; any collection and use of any derivative of the site or its contents; any downloading or copying of account information for the benefit of another company or party; or any use of data mining, robots, or similar data gathering and extraction tools. The site or any portion of the site may not be reproduced, duplicated, copied, sold, resold, visited, or otherwise exploited for any purpose inconsistent with the limited rights granted to Subscriber under this Agreement. Subscriber may not frame or utilize framing techniques to enclose any trademark, logo, or other EMARKETER generated content of the site, or use meta tags or any other “hidden text” or data elements utilizing EMARKETER’s name or trademarks without express written consent by EMARKETER. EMARKETER shall in no way be responsible or liable for unauthorized use or disclosure of personal information by the Subscriber.

Indemnification and Disclaimer (a) INDEMNIFICATION. Subject to Subscriber’s performance of its obligations under this Agreement and limited to the amounts paid by Subscriber under this Agreement, EMARKETER shall, at its sole option, defend or settle any third-party lawsuit against Subscriber alleging that the Publication infringes any third-party intellectual property right in the USA. EMARKETER shall indemnify and hold harmless Subscriber from damages and costs finally awarded by a court of competent jurisdiction in such lawsuit. EMARKETER’s indemnification obligation is predicated upon Subscriber providing prompt written notice of such lawsuit and reasonably cooperating in the defense of such lawsuit. The foregoing shall be the exclusive remedy to Subscriber with respect to any alleged infringement by EMARKETER or any third-party intellectual property rights. EMARKETER shall have no indemnification obligation to the extent the claim or suit arises from (a) modification of the Publication by anyone other than EMARKETER; (b) the combination of the Publication with products or services other than those supplied by EMARKETER; (c) Subscriber’s continued use of the Publication after being informed of or provided with modifications that would have avoided the alleged infringement; or (4) Subscriber’s use of the site that is not strictly in accordance with the rights granted in this Agreement. For greater clarity, this indemnity does not apply to third-party claims or suits against Subscriber arising from or resulting from third-party content, third-party sites, or any proprietary data or information submitted to or posted by Subscriber to the Publication. This Section contains Subscriber’s sole and exclusive remedy, and EMARKETER’s entire liability, with respect to the claims subject to indemnification. (b) DISCLAIMER. SUBSCRIBER ORGANIZATION AGREES AND ACKNOWLEDGES THAT THE PUBLICATION INCLUDING SUBSCRIBER’S USE OF AND ACCESS TO THE PUBLICATION IS PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS”, BASIS AND ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF NON-INFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE SPECIFICALLY DISCLAIMED. EMARKETER DOES NOT GUARANTEE UNINTERRUPTED, SECURE OR ERROR-FREE OPERATION OF THE SITE. EMARKETER MAKES NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, QUALITY, COMPLETENESS, SUITABILITY OR RELIABILITY OF ANY INFORMATION OR DATA ACCESSED ON OR THROUGH THE SITE. ADDITIONALLY, EMARKETER DOES NOT GIVE INVESTMENT ADVICE OR ADVOCATE FOR THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY INVESTMENT OR SECURITY AND EMARKETER AND ITS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, ADVERTISERS, CONTENT PROVIDERS AND LICENSORS WILL NOT BE LIABLE TO SUBSCRIBER OR ANY OTHER PERSON AS A RESULT OF ACCESS TO THE PUBLICATIONS FOR CONSEQUENTIAL, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS, LOST REVENUE AND LOST SAVINGS IN ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY. IN NO EVENT WILL EITHER PARTY’S CUMULATIVE LIABILITY HEREUNDER, INCLUDING A PARTY’S INDEMNIFICATION OBLIGATIONS, EXCEED THE AMOUNT OF THE TOTAL FEES PAID TO EMARKETER BY SUBSCRIBER DURING THE THREE (3) MONTHS PRECEDING THE CLAIM GIVING RISE TO LIABILITY. IF ANY PORTION OF THIS SECTION IS RULED TO BE UNENFORCEABLE BY AN APPLICABLE AUTHORITY, THEN EMARKETER’S LIABILITY WILL BE LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Service Level Agreements (SLAs); Operating Hours and System Maintenance (a) Service Level Agreements (SLAs). EMARKETER shall use commercially reasonable efforts to ensure that the Subscriber receives uninterrupted and continuing service throughout the term of the Agreement. (b) Notwithstanding Section 12(a), EMARKETER may need to carry out routine maintenance or urgent maintenance or the Subscription may become unavailable for reasons not within EMARKETER’s control. In such case, EMARKETER shall use commercially reasonable efforts to inform the Subscriber of any downtime and restore the Subscription as soon as reasonably practicable. In the event EMARKETER fails to use commercially reasonable efforts and the Subscription remain unavailable to Subscriber for more than three (3) business days of Subscriber first notifying EMARKETER of such unavailability, EMARKETER will issue to Subscriber a credit in an amount equal to the pro-rated charges of one day’s usage fees for every day that the Subscription are unavailable for the Subscriber.