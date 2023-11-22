Complete a Survey and Enter to Win $100 Amazon Gift Card .

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN

Last Updated: November 16, 2023

Eligibility. The prizes for the “Complete a Survey and Enter to Win $100 Gift Card” (the “Drawing”) are open to all qualifying individuals who are; complete the online survey at https://nli.questionpro.com/t/AYvkTZ0gYl and; who are 18 years of age or older or the age of majority in his/her state at the time of entry. A total of 5 Winners will be chosen during the promotional period. Only one prize per verified eligible Winner. Businesses and/or legal entities are not eligible. Any individuals who have, within one (1) year prior to the start date of the Promotion, performed services for Sponsor, or its respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and successor companies or any organizations responsible for fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Promotion or supplying any prize, and the immediate family and household members of such individuals are not eligible to enter the Promotion or win the prize. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, stepparents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. “In Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year, whether related or not. Mechanically altered or reproduced Entries are not eligible. In order to enter the Promotion or receive the prize, you must fully comply with the Official Rules, and by entering you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be binding and final. In all respects, you certify that you are eligible to enter. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all requirements, set forth herein. Sponsor’s administration and operation of the Drawing and the selection of Winner is final and binding in all matters related to the Drawing. Sponsor reserves the right to discontinue this promotion at any time without notice.

Sponsor. The “Complete a Survey and Enter to Win $100 Amazon Gift Card” or the “Drawing” is sponsored by EMARKETER, Inc. dba EMARKETER (the “Sponsor” or “EMARKETER”), One Liberty Plaza, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10006

Promotion Period. The Promotion Period begins November 2024 and ends November 16, 2023.

Drawings. The Drawings will take place as follows and winners will be announced on or around January 30th, 2023.

No entries will be allowed for customers who are not current customers of Sponsor at the time of entry and the time of drawing(s). If a customer does not have an active EMARKETER subscription at the time of the drawing the customer will be disqualified from winning. Sponsor will monitor the total number of entries either through the web link to the survey, email, or the Free Method of Entry. Participants will be permitted up to one (1) entry for each of the five drawings. The Winners will be chosen by random number generator to ensure fairness. Odds of winning depend on the total number of customers entered in the “Complete a Survey and Enter to Win $100 Amazon Gift Card”. There will be a total of up to 5 Winners for the “Complete a Survey and Enter to Win $100 Amazon Gift Card” during the promotional period.

Entry for “Complete a Survey and Enter to Win $100 Amazon Gift Card” EMARKETER customers who have active subscriber accounts and are in good standing during the promotion period and who receive a text message or email or visit the site and complete the survey will be entered to win the drawing for that month. A new entry will need to be submitted each month to enter that drawing. One entry per week per customer allowed. See “free method of entry” below. Normal data rates apply.

Free method of Entry. To receive an entry into the Drawings if you are an EMARKETER qualified subscriber or wish to participate in the free method of entry go to www.emarketer.com and complete the form in its entirety. Print the fully completed entry form and mail to: EMARKETER, ATTN: “Complete a Survey and Enter to Win $100 Amazon Gift Card”, One Liberty Plaza, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10006. Incomplete entry forms will be disqualified. You will automatically receive one (1) entry. Limit one (1) completed entry form per envelope. Multiple Entry Forms in one (1) envelope will be disqualified. Entry forms must be received by no later than the 25th of each month during the promotional period; otherwise the entry will be disqualified. One entry per qualified customer for each drawing during the promotional period.

Number of Entries. Qualified customers may have 1 entry per qualified customer per drawing. Participants may enter through the text message link and complete the survey method of entry or the Free Method of Entry each month of the promotion period during 2023 but may not enter more than one time for each drawing by attempting to use more than one method of entry.

Prizes for Drawing Winners. In January 2023 all 5 winners will be drawn. The qualifying winners will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

Total retail value of each prize – $100

Total for all prizes – $500

All prizes are listed at their retail value less any applicable tax. All federal state and local taxes on the prize is the sole responsibility of the Winner. No transfer, refund, substitution or replacement of prize is permitted.

Drawing Winners’ Notification. The Drawing Winners will be notified by email, by using information Sponsor possesses on its customer database. The Sponsor will attempt to notify the Drawing Winner the day of the drawing. If the Drawing Winner cannot be reached, the prize will be forfeit and void. Another winner will not be chosen.

Requirements for the Drawing Winner. When the Drawing Winner is contacted they will present an official I.D., may be required to complete an eligibility and liability/publicity release (the “Affidavit/Release”) within two (2) days of notification of winning a Drawing, and redeem the prize within 7 days of notification or else prize will be forfeited.

Privacy and Publicity. All information submitted by the Drawing Winner will be treated according to EMARKETER’s Privacy Policy, available at https://www.emarketer.com. Except where prohibited by law, the Drawing Winner shall consent to the Sponsor’s use of his/her name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, and state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further payment or consideration.

General Condition. In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Drawings is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, act of nature, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Drawings to address the impairment and then resume the Drawings in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prize at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Drawing or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Drawings may be in violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of the provision.

Release and Limitations of Liability. By participating in the Drawings, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, and each of their respective parents, directors, employees, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, lawsuits, judgments, causes of action, proceedings, demands, fines, penalties, liability (including, but not limited to, liability for defamation, libel, slander, invasion of privacy, infringement of publicity or any intellectual property rights, any property loss, damage, personal injury, bodily injury, death, expense, accident, delay, inconvenience or irregularity, and any indirect, incidental, consequential, special, punitive or exemplary damages of any kind even if the Released Parties have been advised of the possibility of such loss or damages), costs and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable outside attorneys’ fees) that may arise in connection with: (a) the Drawing, including but not limited to, any Drawing related activity or element thereof, and the entrant’s entry participation or inability to participate in the Drawing ; (b) the violation of any third party privacy, personal, publicity or proprietary rights; (c) typographical errors in these Official Rules or any Drawing materials; (d) any interruptions in or postponement, cancellation, or modification of the Drawing; (e) human error; (f) incorrect or inaccurate transcription, receipt or transmission of any part of an entry (including, without limitation, the information or any parts thereof); (g) any technical malfunctions or unavailability of the Website or any telephone network, computer system, computer online system, computer timing and/or dating mechanism, computer equipment, software, or Internet service provider, or mail service utilized by any of the Release Parties or by an entrant; (h) interruption or inability to access the Drawing , Website or any other Drawing related websites, or any online service via the internet or mobile network due to hardware or software compatibility problems; (i) any damage to entrant’s (or any third person’s) computer/mobile device and/or its contents related to or resulting from any part of the Drawing; (j) any lost and/or delayed data transmissions, omissions, interruptions, defects, and/or any other errors or malfunctions; (k) any late, lost, stolen, mutilated, misdirected, illegible, delayed, garbled, corrupted, destroyed, incomplete, undeliverable or damaged entries; (l) any wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any of the Released Parties, or any of their agents or employees; and (j) the negligence or willful misconduct of any entrant. Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Drawing, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorneys’ fees. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

Disputes. Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Drawing or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of New York. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Drawing , shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Arizona, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New York. Any dispute or claim must be within one (1) year of the time the cause of action occurred, or the cause of action shall be forever barred.

Drawing Results. To request a Winner list (available after January 30, 2023), send your return self-addressed, stamped envelope to:

EMARKETER Winner List’s “Complete a Survey and Enter to Win $100 Gift Card”

One Liberty Plaza, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10006.

Requests must be postmarked by January 15, 2023. Requests postmarked after January 15, 2023 will not be honored.