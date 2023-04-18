Paul Verna Principal Analyst

Paul Verna is Principal Analyst and Head of the Advertising & Media Practice at EMARKETER. Verna anchors team coverage of topics including ad spending, ad tech, retail media, regulation, privacy, video and audio streaming, TV, subscription platforms, publisher ad monetization, affiliate marketing, and ID resolution.

Verna appears regularly as a thought leader in media outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg TV, the BBC, and NPR. He has presented at industry conferences including CES, Programmatic I/O, and Advertising Week; at events for the IAB, the ANA, and the News/Media Alliance; and at the invitation of companies including Google, Live Nation, and Sirius-XM. In addition, he appears frequently on EMARKETER’s webinars and podcasts.

A veteran analyst, journalist, author, communicator, and media production executive, Verna began his career at Billboard, where he developed an expertise in the music and entertainment industries and joined the Recording Academy as a voting member of the Grammy Awards. Verna later worked at Avid Technology and The Orchard, and he owned and operated an audio/video production company. Verna was raised in Argentina, with Spanish as his native language, and he holds a BA degree from Columbia University.