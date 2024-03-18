Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information - Supplemental Form

If you are a resident of California or Virginia, you may opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information, including its use for targeted advertising purposes. To opt out, please complete the following steps:

Step 1: If you haven't already, you may opt-out of the sale or sharing of your browser-based data in one of two ways: Go to https://www.emarketer.com/privacy/your-privacy-choices/ and click on EMARKETERS Preference Center and toggle "on" the "Do Not SellShare" opt-out; or - Enable your Global Privacy Control ("GPC") signal to include the opt-out of the sale or sharing of your personal data

Step 2: To opt out of the sale or sharing of your remaining personal information (i.e. personal information based on your account or subscription) please submit your full name email and state of residence below. This information will not be used or disclosed for any purpose other than for processing this request.

If you would like to learn more about your privacy choices and how we use and protect your information, please visit our Privacy Policy at https://www.emarketer.com/privacy/