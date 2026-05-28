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What is ad curation?

Ad curation is the process of selectively packaging ad inventory, often enriched with data or context signals, to create higher-quality, more targeted advertising opportunities. This typically occurs in curated marketplaces or private marketplace (PMP) deals and represents a shift from open exchange advertising to a more controlled, efficient environment.

It allows curators—often data providers, SSPs (supply-side platforms), or agencies—to filter inventory based on attributes like audience segments, publisher quality, ad format, contextual signals, or user intent, then offer those packages to advertisers for improved performance and safety.

Why is ad curation gaining momentum now?

Ad curation directly addresses today’s biggest marketing challenges. Four key factors drive its rapid adoption:

  • Evolving privacy regulations are pushing marketers to seek first-party data solutions.
  • Buyers are demanding more transparency and control, aiming to avoid “made-for-advertising (MFA) sites and ad fraud.
  • The rise of connected TV (CTV), retail media, and programmatic direct deals has created an ecosystem naturally aligned with curated models.
    Technological advances such as AI-powered sentiment analysis and data clean rooms now enable smarter, privacy-safe targeting through curation.
  • Technological advances such as AI-powered sentiment analysis and data clean rooms now enable smarter, privacy-safe targeting through curation.

Want to learn more about ad measurement and other marketing trends?
Sign up for the EMARKETER Daily newsletter.

How is curation different from traditional programmatic buying?

Traditional programmatic relies heavily on demand-side platforms (DSPs) to sift through massive volumes of inventory in real time. In contrast, ad curation moves part of this filtering and decision-making upstream to the supply side (SSPs and publishers). This upstream packaging reduces waste, enhances relevancy, and improves buyer outcomes by ensuring that only qualified, pre-vetted impressions are passed to DSPs.

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Sarah Marzano
Vice President and Principal Analyst

Traditional programmatic relies heavily on demand-side platforms (DSPs) to sift through massive volumes of inventory in real time. In contrast, ad curation moves part of this filtering and decision-making upstream to the supply side (SSPs and publishers). This upstream packaging reduces waste, enhances relevancy, and improves buyer outcomes by ensuring that only qualified, pre-vetted impressions are passed to DSPs.

EMARKETER is the leading research, data, and insights provider for marketing, advertising, and commerce professionals. Our data-centric forecasts and rigorous analysis empowers strategic decisions for revenue-driving teams. Through context from our expert analysts, carefully vetted data sources, and ourproprietary research methodology, EMARKETER’s forecasts, reports, and benchmarks enable companies to anticipate tomorrow’s market trends for confidence today. EMARKETER is a division of Axel Springer S.E.

To learn more, visit www.emarketer.com

EMARKETER is the leading research, data, and insights provider for marketing, advertising, and commerce professionals. Our data-centric forecasts and rigorous analysis empowers strategic decisions for revenue-driving teams. Through context from our expert analysts, carefully vetted data sources, and ourproprietary research methodology, EMARKETER’s forecasts, reports, and benchmarks enable companies to anticipate tomorrow’s market trends for confidence today. EMARKETER is a division of Axel Springer S.E.

To learn more, visit www.emarketer.com

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