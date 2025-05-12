Paid parking is available nearby, managed by third-party providers. You can reach out to reserve paid parking directly through:

MANHATTAN PARKING GROUP – Lawrence Lipman

545 Fifth Avenue, Suite 600 New York, NY 10017

O: 212.490.3460 x 209

email: larry@mpgparking.com

Web: www.mpgparking.com

Please note: Neither City Winery nor EMARKETER are affiliated with this lot or its operations. Attendees are responsible for booking and payment directly with the provider. Rates are subject to change.

Other additional nearby lots include:

422 W 15th Street Garage

450 W 17th Street Garage

521 12th Avenue Garage