FAQ
The Basics
What is the EMARKETER Summit: Future of Digital about?
This summit brings together leading minds to explore the evolving landscape of digital marketing, focusing on emerging trends, innovative strategies, and future-forward insights to help businesses thrive.
Who should attend this event?
The summit is designed for marketing professionals, digital leaders, brand strategists, agency executives, and anyone involved in shaping their organization’s digital future.
When and Where is The Future of Digital EMARKETER Summit taking place?
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
8:30 am – 3 pm
City Winery New York City
25 11th Avenue (Pier 57)
New York, NY 10011
Phone: 646-751-6033 City Winery | Restaurant, Winery, Live Music & Event Venue
How can I apply for press credentials?
Email events@emarketer.com to find out if you qualify. Please provide your name, title, name of publication, website URL, and contact information and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
Can I record presentations at The Future of Digital EMARKETER Summit?
No recording is permitted. But don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered! All attendees will receive access to recordings of all sessions, typically within two weeks following the event.
Will speaker presentations/slides be shared after the event?
We provide recordings of all sessions. Sharing of individual speaker slide decks is at the discretion of each speaker and may not be available for all sessions.
Is photography permitted?
Mobile phone photos are permitted and social sharing is encouraged! (Please tag @EMARKETER on LinkedIn.) Professional photography and filming is not allowed without the written permission of EMARKETER. Contact events@emarketer.com with questions.
How can I get information about speaking at EMARKETER events?
Contact events@emarketer.com.
How can I get information about sponsoring the event?
Contact advertising@emarketer.com.
Who should I contact if I have more questions?
For general event inquiries, please reach out to our events team at events@emarketer.com.
Registration
How do I register and what does it cost?
Registration and pricing information is on the event website: https://www.emarketer.com/events/summit/2025-future-of-digital-live/
What forms of payment are accepted?
All major credit cards are accepted. Payment is required to complete registration.
What is included in registration?
Registration includes access to the entire in-person event, including keynotes, panel discussions, interactive sessions, networking opportunities, breakfast, lunch, and refreshments. Plus, you will receive recordings of all sessions after the event.
Can I register my team as a group?
Yes! You may purchase multiple tickets at a time and register individuals accordingly.
Can I transfer a registration to someone else?
Yes! Contact events@emarketer.com.
Where can I get a receipt for my registration?
You will receive a receipt via email upon registration. Contact events@emarketer.com with questions.
What is your refund policy?
Tickets are non-refundable, but you may transfer your ticket to someone else on your team. Contact events@emarketer.com for assistance.
Is there a registration deadline?
Registration will close when the event sells out. We encourage you to register early!
Can I register on-site?
On-site registration may be available if the event is not sold out, but we strongly recommend registering in advance to guarantee your spot.
What happens after I register?
You will receive an email confirmation and receipt immediately after registering. We will send additional emails with important logistical information and event updates as we get closer to the summit date.
Transportation & Parking
Is there parking on-site?
Paid parking is available nearby, managed by third-party providers. You can reach out to reserve paid parking directly through:
MANHATTAN PARKING GROUP – Lawrence Lipman
545 Fifth Avenue, Suite 600 New York, NY 10017
O: 212.490.3460 x 209
email: larry@mpgparking.com
Web: www.mpgparking.com
Please note: Neither City Winery nor EMARKETER are affiliated with this lot or its operations. Attendees are responsible for booking and payment directly with the provider. Rates are subject to change.
Other additional nearby lots include:
422 W 15th Street Garage
450 W 17th Street Garage
521 12th Avenue Garage
Can I get there by public transit?
The nearest subway is the A, C, E & L trains at the 14th Street / 8th Avenue station, which is approximately an 8-15 minute walk to City Winery. The M14 crosstown bus also stops nearby. Please check MTA schedules for the most current information.
Are ride-sharing services (Uber/Lyft) accessible?
Yes, ride-sharing services are readily available in Manhattan. Use “City Winery, 25 11th Ave” as your destination. Be mindful of potential traffic delays.
Is there bicycle parking?
Limited street parking for bicycles may be available, but dedicated, secure bike parking is not provided by the venue. Please check local NYC bike rack maps if planning to cycle.
Accessibility and Inclusiveness
Is City Winery ADA accessible?
All levels and sections of the main venue are accessible from the street entrance on 15th Street and 11th Avenue. The Loft and Balcony sections are accessible via the venue’s elevator. If you need assistance or have questions about venue specifics, please contact City Winery’s concierge at newyorkconcierge@citywinery.com or call 646-751-6033. For specific accessibility requests related to the event programming, please email accessibility@citywinery.com.
What accessibility options are available for hearing-impaired guests?
Please contact events@emarketer.com as early as possible for assistance to discuss specific needs. We will make reasonable efforts to accommodate requests received by the deadline, subject to provider availability.
Are service animals permitted inside the venue?
Yes, service animals (as defined by the ADA) are welcome at City Winery! If you are planning on attending the event with a service animal, it is advised to arrive early to ensure you and your service animal are comfortably able to access the venue.
Can you make meal accommodations for allergy concerns?
Please contact events@emarketer.com with any dietary restrictions or allergy concerns by August 1, 2025 so we can coordinate with the venue and make reasonable accommodations.
Is there a private space for nursing mothers?
Yes, a private space will be available for nursing mothers. Please inquire at the registration desk upon arrival for directions to the designated area.
Are there gender-neutral restrooms available?
Please check venue signage upon arrival. City Winery is committed to inclusivity.
Event Logistics & Code of Conduct
What time does check-in open?
Check-in will begin at 8:00 am. We recommend arriving early to allow time for check-in, breakfast, and networking before the program starts promptly at 8:50 AM.
Do I need to bring my ticket?
Please bring a copy of your registration confirmation (either printed or digital on your phone) for efficient check-in.
What is the dress code?
The suggested dress code is Smart Casual.
Will Wi-Fi be available?
Yes, complimentary Wi-Fi will be available for all attendees. Network details will be provided at the event.
Is there a coat check or bag storage?
Yes, a coat check will be available near the registration area.
Is there an event Code of Conduct?
Yes. EMARKETER is committed to providing a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all participants. All attendees, speakers, sponsors, and staff are required to adhere to a reasonable business code of conduct. Violations may result in removal from the event without refund.
Who can I contact on-site for assistance?
For any questions or assistance needed during the event, please visit the EMARKETER registration/help desk. Event staff will be identifiable by badges. In case of emergency, please follow instructions from venue staff and event security.