Source Profile: The Brief

ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+Analyst Access Program
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail’s 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Source Profile: The Brief

The Brief is an AI-powered ad creation, personalization, and optimization platform that provides clients with insights into ad performance. This enables the clients to manage creative assets, automate design processes, and track engagement across multiple platforms. By analyzing audience interaction and ad results, businesses can refine their creative strategies and streamline workflows, ensuring consistency and scalability in their campaigns. This data-driven approach helps clients optimize their ads, improve targeting, and enhance overall campaign effectiveness, making The Brief a valuable resource for businesses engaged in programmatic, social, and display advertising efforts.

The Brief provides marketing teams with a suite of tools designed to automate and enhance creative production. These tools offer customizable designs for consistent branding. Their batch creation tool allows rapid production of multiple ad variations across social, display, and programmatic channels. The platform’s collaboration tool enables teams to work efficiently on creative projects, and its performance tracking feature delivers insights into ad engagement, helping businesses optimize targeting and refine their strategies.

We value The Brief’s ability to streamline creative workflows through its automation, collaboration, and analytics tools. By offering practical solutions like automation, batch creation, and performance tracking, The Brief helps marketing teams manage campaigns efficiently at scale. Its focus on improving creative consistency and delivering data-driven insights makes The Brief an essential resource for businesses seeking to enhance the effectiveness of their advertising efforts across multiple platforms.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

The Brief’s quarterly updated data is derived from event-level data, capturing user interactions through JavaScript embedded within the served design. Each time a design is viewed, the script triggers an event that is logged and transmitted to a centralized data repository, ensuring precise tracking of engagement. The data set consists of direct event counts, where each recorded instance—such as a single view or click—reflects actual user activity without extrapolation or rounding. Unlike aggregated reporting formats, this methodology preserves the integrity of raw event data, providing an exact measurement of engagement. By structuring the data set at the event level, this approach delivers a high degree of accuracy in capturing user interactions and enables granular reporting for deeper insights into behavioral trends.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Banner Ad ImpressionsThe number of times a banner ad is displayed to users
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Banner Ad CTRThe percentage of users who click on a banner ad after seeing it, indicating its effectiveness in generating interest
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Banner Ad ClicksThe number of times users click on a banner ad
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Incremental Banner Ad ClicksThe increase or decrease in the number of clicks on a banner ad over a specific period, reflecting changes in engagement
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Banner Ad Click Growth RateThe percentage change in the number of clicks on a banner ad over a specific period, indicating growth or decline in engagement
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Display Ad ImpressionsThe number of times a display ad is shown to users
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Display Ad CTRThe percentage of users who click on a display ad after seeing it, indicating its ability to generate interest
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Display Ad ClicksThe number of times users click on a display ad
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Incremental Display Ad ClicksThe increase or decrease in the number of clicks on a display ad over time, reflecting changes in user engagement
Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)Display Ad Click Growth RateThe percentage change in the number of clicks on a display ad over time, reflecting trends in user interaction

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us