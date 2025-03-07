Source Profile: The Brief
The Brief is an AI-powered ad creation, personalization, and optimization platform that provides clients with insights into ad performance. This enables the clients to manage creative assets, automate design processes, and track engagement across multiple platforms. By analyzing audience interaction and ad results, businesses can refine their creative strategies and streamline workflows, ensuring consistency and scalability in their campaigns. This data-driven approach helps clients optimize their ads, improve targeting, and enhance overall campaign effectiveness, making The Brief a valuable resource for businesses engaged in programmatic, social, and display advertising efforts.
The Brief provides marketing teams with a suite of tools designed to automate and enhance creative production. These tools offer customizable designs for consistent branding. Their batch creation tool allows rapid production of multiple ad variations across social, display, and programmatic channels. The platform’s collaboration tool enables teams to work efficiently on creative projects, and its performance tracking feature delivers insights into ad engagement, helping businesses optimize targeting and refine their strategies.
We value The Brief’s ability to streamline creative workflows through its automation, collaboration, and analytics tools. By offering practical solutions like automation, batch creation, and performance tracking, The Brief helps marketing teams manage campaigns efficiently at scale. Its focus on improving creative consistency and delivering data-driven insights makes The Brief an essential resource for businesses seeking to enhance the effectiveness of their advertising efforts across multiple platforms.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
The Brief’s quarterly updated data is derived from event-level data, capturing user interactions through JavaScript embedded within the served design. Each time a design is viewed, the script triggers an event that is logged and transmitted to a centralized data repository, ensuring precise tracking of engagement. The data set consists of direct event counts, where each recorded instance—such as a single view or click—reflects actual user activity without extrapolation or rounding. Unlike aggregated reporting formats, this methodology preserves the integrity of raw event data, providing an exact measurement of engagement. By structuring the data set at the event level, this approach delivers a high degree of accuracy in capturing user interactions and enables granular reporting for deeper insights into behavioral trends.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Banner Ad Impressions
|The number of times a banner ad is displayed to users
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Banner Ad CTR
|The percentage of users who click on a banner ad after seeing it, indicating its effectiveness in generating interest
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Banner Ad Clicks
|The number of times users click on a banner ad
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Incremental Banner Ad Clicks
|The increase or decrease in the number of clicks on a banner ad over a specific period, reflecting changes in engagement
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Banner Ad Click Growth Rate
|The percentage change in the number of clicks on a banner ad over a specific period, indicating growth or decline in engagement
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Display Ad Impressions
|The number of times a display ad is shown to users
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Display Ad CTR
|The percentage of users who click on a display ad after seeing it, indicating its ability to generate interest
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Display Ad Clicks
|The number of times users click on a display ad
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Incremental Display Ad Clicks
|The increase or decrease in the number of clicks on a display ad over time, reflecting changes in user engagement
|Display/Programmatic (within the marketing metrics)
|Display Ad Click Growth Rate
|The percentage change in the number of clicks on a display ad over time, reflecting trends in user interaction
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.