EMARKETER

Source Profile: Databox.

Databox is known for enhancing marketing analytics by streamlining data integration from various sources like HubSpot, Google Analytics, and social media platforms. Its user-friendly interface enables efficient reporting, freeing up time for in-depth analysis. With real-time insights and transparent performance tracking, Databox empowers data-driven decision-making. Clients benefit from centralized monitoring of goals, enhancing their ability to optimize marketing strategies effectively.

Databox emerges as a beneficial partner for brands aiming to strengthen their online presence and sales. By seamlessly integrating with a range of data sources like Microsoft, Google Analytics, and social media platforms, Databox ensures a cohesive user experience across various channels. Its efficient reporting feature accelerates processes, allowing marketers to allocate more resources to data analysis, facilitating strategic decision-making. Equipped with real-time analytics and actionable insights, brands leverage data to effectively engage their target audience and meet business objectives.

We value Databox’s commitment to transparency that provides clients a comprehensive overview of their accounts, fostering trust and clarity in performance evaluation. Furthermore, its intelligent goal-tracking mechanism enables brands to meticulously monitor progress toward milestones, supporting the development of optimized strategies that enhance online visibility and drive sales growth.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Databox’s data is based on the integration and forecasting of KPIs for various businesses across different industries and platforms. The data covers over 5,000 clients from 60 countries who use Databox to centralize, visualize, track, report, forecast, and benchmark their data. Data was collected and analyzed for the past month and segmented by various factors, such as industry, company size, revenue, and growth rate.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Social MarketingLinkedIn Ad ImpressionsThe total number of times an ad is displayed on LinkedIn, regardless of user interaction.
Social MarketingLinkedIn Ad CPCThe average cost incurred for each click on a LinkedIn ad, calculated by dividing total ad spend by total clicks.
Social MarketingLinkedIn Ad ClicksThe total number of clicks received on a LinkedIn ad during a specified period.
Social MarketingLinkedIn Ad CTRThe percentage of ad impressions on LinkedIn that resulted in clicks, calculated by dividing clicks by impressions.
Social MarketingFacebook Ad ImpressionsThe total number of times an ad is shown on Facebook, regardless of engagement.
Social MarketingFacebook Ad CPMThe cost per 1,000 impressions of a Facebook ad, calculated by dividing total ad spend by impressions and multiplying by 1,000.
Social MarketingFacebook Ad CPCThe average cost per click for a Facebook ad, determined by dividing total ad spend by total clicks.
Social MarketingFacebook Ad ClicksThe total number of clicks received on a Facebook ad over a specified timeframe.
Social MarketingFacebook Ad CTRThe percentage of ad impressions on Facebook that resulted in clicks, calculated by dividing clicks by impressions.
Social MarketingFacebook Ad FrequencyThe average number of times a unique user sees a Facebook ad during a specified period.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad ImpressionsThe total number of times a Google ad is displayed across search results or partner sites.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad CPCThe average cost incurred for each click on a Google ad, calculated by dividing total ad spend by total clicks.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad CostThe total amount spent on Google ads during a specified period.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad Conversion ValueThe total value of conversions generated from Google ads, reflecting the revenue produced from completed actions.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad Conversion RateThe percentage of ad clicks that resulted in a conversion, calculated by dividing conversions by clicks.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad ClicksThe total number of clicks received on Google ads during a defined timeframe.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad ConversionsThe total number of completed actions attributed to Google ads, such as purchases or sign-ups.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad CTRThe percentage of impressions on Google ads that resulted in clicks, calculated by dividing clicks by impressions.
Search MarketingGoogle Ad Total ConversionsThe cumulative number of conversions attributed to Google ads, reflecting all successful actions completed.
Search MarketingGoogle Bounce RateThe percentage of visitors who leave a website after viewing only one page, indicating single-page sessions.
Search MarketingGoogle Search Console CTRThe percentage of clicks received from search results compared to the total number of impressions, reflecting organic search performance.

