Source Profile: Databox.
Databox is known for enhancing marketing analytics by streamlining data integration from various sources like HubSpot, Google Analytics, and social media platforms. Its user-friendly interface enables efficient reporting, freeing up time for in-depth analysis. With real-time insights and transparent performance tracking, Databox empowers data-driven decision-making. Clients benefit from centralized monitoring of goals, enhancing their ability to optimize marketing strategies effectively.
Databox emerges as a beneficial partner for brands aiming to strengthen their online presence and sales. By seamlessly integrating with a range of data sources like Microsoft, Google Analytics, and social media platforms, Databox ensures a cohesive user experience across various channels. Its efficient reporting feature accelerates processes, allowing marketers to allocate more resources to data analysis, facilitating strategic decision-making. Equipped with real-time analytics and actionable insights, brands leverage data to effectively engage their target audience and meet business objectives.
We value Databox’s commitment to transparency that provides clients a comprehensive overview of their accounts, fostering trust and clarity in performance evaluation. Furthermore, its intelligent goal-tracking mechanism enables brands to meticulously monitor progress toward milestones, supporting the development of optimized strategies that enhance online visibility and drive sales growth.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Databox’s data is based on the integration and forecasting of KPIs for various businesses across different industries and platforms. The data covers over 5,000 clients from 60 countries who use Databox to centralize, visualize, track, report, forecast, and benchmark their data. Data was collected and analyzed for the past month and segmented by various factors, such as industry, company size, revenue, and growth rate.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Social Marketing
|LinkedIn Ad Impressions
|The total number of times an ad is displayed on LinkedIn, regardless of user interaction.
|Social Marketing
|LinkedIn Ad CPC
|The average cost incurred for each click on a LinkedIn ad, calculated by dividing total ad spend by total clicks.
|Social Marketing
|LinkedIn Ad Clicks
|The total number of clicks received on a LinkedIn ad during a specified period.
|Social Marketing
|LinkedIn Ad CTR
|The percentage of ad impressions on LinkedIn that resulted in clicks, calculated by dividing clicks by impressions.
|Social Marketing
|Facebook Ad Impressions
|The total number of times an ad is shown on Facebook, regardless of engagement.
|Social Marketing
|Facebook Ad CPM
|The cost per 1,000 impressions of a Facebook ad, calculated by dividing total ad spend by impressions and multiplying by 1,000.
|Social Marketing
|Facebook Ad CPC
|The average cost per click for a Facebook ad, determined by dividing total ad spend by total clicks.
|Social Marketing
|Facebook Ad Clicks
|The total number of clicks received on a Facebook ad over a specified timeframe.
|Social Marketing
|Facebook Ad CTR
|The percentage of ad impressions on Facebook that resulted in clicks, calculated by dividing clicks by impressions.
|Social Marketing
|Facebook Ad Frequency
|The average number of times a unique user sees a Facebook ad during a specified period.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad Impressions
|The total number of times a Google ad is displayed across search results or partner sites.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad CPC
|The average cost incurred for each click on a Google ad, calculated by dividing total ad spend by total clicks.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad Cost
|The total amount spent on Google ads during a specified period.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad Conversion Value
|The total value of conversions generated from Google ads, reflecting the revenue produced from completed actions.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad Conversion Rate
|The percentage of ad clicks that resulted in a conversion, calculated by dividing conversions by clicks.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad Clicks
|The total number of clicks received on Google ads during a defined timeframe.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad Conversions
|The total number of completed actions attributed to Google ads, such as purchases or sign-ups.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad CTR
|The percentage of impressions on Google ads that resulted in clicks, calculated by dividing clicks by impressions.
|Search Marketing
|Google Ad Total Conversions
|The cumulative number of conversions attributed to Google ads, reflecting all successful actions completed.
|Search Marketing
|Google Bounce Rate
|The percentage of visitors who leave a website after viewing only one page, indicating single-page sessions.
|Search Marketing
|Google Search Console CTR
|The percentage of clicks received from search results compared to the total number of impressions, reflecting organic search performance.
