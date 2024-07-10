Source Profile: Samba TV
Samba TV is a leading platform for marketers seeking to optimize their TV campaigns. With its deep macroanalysis, advertisers and media companies are given a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Real-time data access ensures timely insights, while first-party data, sourced from tens of millions of smart TVs, enables precise audience targeting. By leveraging proprietary content identification technology, Samba TV facilitates effective campaign optimization across various formats.
Samba TV redefines TV as a dynamic gateway to understanding audiences at their core. Its comprehensive analysis covers linear, streaming, and advertising landscapes, shedding light on evolving TV consumption patterns and their significance for advertisers. The availability of real-time data distinguishes Samba TV, offering swift access to viewership insights conducive to agile adjustments in cross-screen advertising. By harnessing first-party data from a vast network sourced from millions of opted-in televisions spanning across 20+ brands and 100+ countries, Samba TV delivers a comprehensive view of the consumer journey and enables precise audience targeting, optimizing campaign impact.
We value Samba TV’s tools and insights necessary to refine strategies, maximize ROI, and navigate the complexities of modern media landscapes with confidence. Adhering to the industry standards, Samba TV employs its extensive proprietary data set to forecast household-level TV viewership. This process utilizes a meticulously balanced and weighted research panel. With this, marketers can unlock the full potential of Samba TV’s data for managing audience reach, frequency, and retargeting across various formats.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Samba TV’s viewership data is derived by its proprietary Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology from tens of millions of voluntarily participating Smart TVs. Integrated at the chipset level across 24 leading Smart TV models sold in over 100 countries worldwide, Samba TV’s ACR captures content displayed on the TV screen, regardless of source.
Additionally, Samba TV analyzes this data to project household-level viewership, aligning with the US Census across various age, gender, ethnicity, and household income. This ensures unbiased insights into US TV consumption.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video Marketing
|TV Ad Impressions
|The total number of times a TV ad is viewed by an audience within a specified timeframe.
|Video Marketing
|TV Ad Reach
|The total number or percentage of unique households or individuals exposed to a TV ad within a given time period.
|Video Marketing
|TV Ad Frequency
|The average number of times a particular TV ad is viewed by the same individual or household within a specified time frame
