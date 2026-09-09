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Source Profile: Qortex

Qortex is an AI-powered video intelligence company that transforms video into structured, actionable data. Its intelligence is built on the analysis of more than 10 million videos and 5 billion consumer interactions with video content, creating a large-scale proprietary data set for understanding what exists within video, who engages with different types of content, and how those interactions relate to consumer behavior and advertising outcomes.
Using computer vision, natural language processing, audio analysis, and multimodal AI, Qortex analyzes video rather than relying on traditional metadata. Qortex research found that 89.98% of videos are miscategorized, demonstrating why understanding the video itself is critical to accurately understanding video content, audiences, and advertising environments.

Qortex transforms video into structured data that organizations can use to understand content, audiences, and consumer behavior. Its Advanced Video Intelligence has analyzed more than 10 million videos, while its proprietary data set incorporates more than 5 billion consumer interactions with video content from US viewers. By analyzing visual, audio, language, and contextual signals, Qortex identifies what is actually happening within video and connects those signals with consumer engagement and behavior.

We value Qortex’s approach to deriving intelligence directly from video and observed engagement with that content, rather than relying solely on cookies, demographic identifiers, or page-level classifications. This approach enables marketers, agencies, publishers, and platforms to better understand audiences, align media with relevant content, classify and curate inventory, evaluate brand suitability, measure campaigns, and analyze digital video and connected TV (CTV) environments.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Qortex data is derived from the analysis of more than 10 million videos across devices, content genres, and industries, combined with more than 5 billion consumer interactions with video content.

Qortex’s Advanced Video Intelligence transforms video into structured data and combines it with consumer interaction data to identify relationships among video content, audiences, engagement, advertising performance, and consumer behavior.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Average CTV Ad CPMAverage CTV ad cost per thousand (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their CTV ads.
Video Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Paid Video Ad ImpressionsPaid video ad impressions refers to the number of instances a paid video advertisement is shown on digital platforms.
Video Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Paid Video Completion Rate (VCR)Paid video completion rate (VCR) is the percentage of paid video ad impressions that result in a completed video view.
Video Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Average Video Ad CPMAverage video ad cost per thousand (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their video ads.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

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