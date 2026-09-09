Source Profile: Qortex

Qortex transforms video into structured data that organizations can use to understand content, audiences, and consumer behavior. Its Advanced Video Intelligence has analyzed more than 10 million videos, while its proprietary data set incorporates more than 5 billion consumer interactions with video content from US viewers. By analyzing visual, audio, language, and contextual signals, Qortex identifies what is actually happening within video and connects those signals with consumer engagement and behavior.

We value Qortex’s approach to deriving intelligence directly from video and observed engagement with that content, rather than relying solely on cookies, demographic identifiers, or page-level classifications. This approach enables marketers, agencies, publishers, and platforms to better understand audiences, align media with relevant content, classify and curate inventory, evaluate brand suitability, measure campaigns, and analyze digital video and connected TV (CTV) environments.