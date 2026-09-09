Source Profile: Datapods
Datapods is a consumer data and market insights platform that provides aggregated, consent-based behavioral data from a panel of more than 25,000 German consumers who have opted in to participate. It tracks online shopping activity, browsing behavior, purchasing patterns, customer demographics, and digital engagement, enabling businesses and researchers to analyze consumer trends, retail performance, and ecommerce market dynamics across industries.
Datapods operates a consent-based data platform that enables German consumers to securely connect data from multiple B2C consumer applications while retaining control over how their information is shared. The platform applies privacy-preserving methods, including data anonymization and aggregation, to produce behavioral data sets and market indicators derived from real-world digital activity. Its approach emphasizes consumer journeys, attribution, user actions, and advertising exposure while remaining compliant with data protection regulations and supporting the analysis of consumer and retail trends.
We value Datapods’ transparent, consent-based data collection, its panel of more than 25,000 verified German consumers, and its aggregated behavioral data for providing retail performance and shopper insights. Its emphasis on privacy, user control, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, and standardized data practices supports the analysis of consumer behavior, retail activity, and ecommerce patterns across retailer platforms.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Data is based on an aggregated panel of more than 25,000 verified German consumers. Panel data is weighted by age and gender using the AGOF Online reference population to reflect the composition of the German online population, making the results representative and projectable beyond the panel itself. The data set includes insights from more than 3,000 LinkedIn users, 11,000 YouTube users, and 11,000 TikTok users. Data is updated weekly, with historical data available for up to 12 months. Product categories are defined using the Shopify and Amazon taxonomies, while video content is categorized using YouTube’s content classification system. All data is reported in aggregate and reflects activity among Datapods’ verified human panel.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Marketplace User Age Distribution
|The percentage distribution of marketplace users across predefined age groups within a specified reporting period
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Average GMV per Buyer
|The average gross merchandise value (GMV) generated per buyer, calculated by dividing total GMV by the number of unique buyers
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Marketplace Cross-Shopping Rate
|The percentage of marketplace users who make purchases from two or more different retailers or brands within a specified reporting period
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Average Products Viewed per Session
|The average number of product pages viewed during a user session, calculated by dividing total product page views by the total number of sessions
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Add-to-Cart Rate
|The percentage of product page views that result in an item being added to the shopping cart
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Average Converting Session Duration
|The average duration, in minutes, of user sessions that result in a completed purchase, measured from session start to transaction completion
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Retailer Traffic Referral
|The distribution of retailer website traffic by referral source, including direct, search, social media, email, news, and cross-retailer referrals
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Purchase Conversion Rate
|The percentage of user sessions that result in a completed purchase within a specified reporting period
|Ecommerce KPIs (within the retail & ecommerce metrics)
|Median Order Value (MOV)
|The weighted median monetary value of orders placed by Prime and non-Prime shoppers during the specified reporting period
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