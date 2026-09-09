Source Profile: Datapods

Datapods operates a consent-based data platform that enables German consumers to securely connect data from multiple B2C consumer applications while retaining control over how their information is shared. The platform applies privacy-preserving methods, including data anonymization and aggregation, to produce behavioral data sets and market indicators derived from real-world digital activity. Its approach emphasizes consumer journeys, attribution, user actions, and advertising exposure while remaining compliant with data protection regulations and supporting the analysis of consumer and retail trends.

We value Datapods’ transparent, consent-based data collection, its panel of more than 25,000 verified German consumers, and its aggregated behavioral data for providing retail performance and shopper insights. Its emphasis on privacy, user control, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, and standardized data practices supports the analysis of consumer behavior, retail activity, and ecommerce patterns across retailer platforms.