Source Profile: AppsFlyer

ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+Analyst Access Program
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

Social media still dominates marketers' priority lists

Article |
 Jan 13, 2026

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

ChatGPT is the default AI for US teens

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Omnicom-IPG deal is creating new openings for small and independent agencies

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Consumers resolve to save more in 2026—here's how banks can help

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Retail’s 2026 balancing act: Elevating in-store experiences while optimizing for AI discovery

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Could alternative credit reporting be a win for FI primacy?

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

The overdraft fee fight died with a whimper

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

Agentic OS, CTV growth spurt, and changing content: CES 2026 takeaways

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026

CES 2026 showed retail media is entering its accountability era

Article |
 Jan 12, 2026
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Source Profile: AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer provides businesses with comprehensive mobile app analytics and attribution solutions, including measurement, fraud detection, deep linking, in-app marketing, audience segmentation, and user behavior insights.

AppsFlyer empowers businesses with robust data and analytics solutions for mobile app attribution, measurement, and fraud detection. Clients can accurately track and attribute app installations and user activities to specific marketing campaigns and sources, gaining insights into the effectiveness of their user acquisition strategies. With advanced analytics capabilities, businesses can delve into user behavior, engagement, and in-app events, enabling them to optimize app performance and enhance the user experience. AppsFlyer’s fraud detection algorithms help protect businesses from mobile ad fraud, safeguarding their ad spend and ensuring accurate attribution. Additionally, the platform facilitates deep linking and universal linking strategies, enabling seamless user experiences and improving conversion rates.

We highly value AppsFlyer’s comprehensive mobile app analytics and attribution platform, which empower app marketers with robust measurement and analytics capabilities to gain insights into user behavior, engagement, and in-app events; optimize user acquisition strategies; boost conversions; and achieve industry-leading ROI.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

AppsFlyer’s data is based on users who installed during the referenced quarter of the collection year. To maintain anonymity and ensure data aggregation, all results are derived from fully anonymous and aggregated data. Stringent volume thresholds and methodologies are adhered to uphold statistical validity, and only slicers that meet these criteria are considered for inclusion. Additionally, all metrics presented reflect averages per app after the exclusion of statistical outliers. The categorization of apps is based on the App IQ taxonomy provided by data.ai.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Mobile and App KPIsApp installsThe average number of app downloads per app
Mobile and App KPIsNon-organic installsThe average number of non-organic (marketing-driven) app installs per app
Mobile and App KPIsPaid remarketing conversionsThe average number of remarketing conversions per app , counted when a user clicks on a remarketing ad and opens the app
Mobile and App KPIsPaid vs. organic install shareThe percentage of installs divided between installs that AppsFlyer attributed to a marketing source (non-organic) and installs for which no marketing source was found (organic)
Mobile and App KPIsDaily retention ratesThe share of users who install the app then open the app on a specific day after the install
Mobile and App KPIsUninstall rateThe percentage of users who uninstalled the app within 30 days of install
Mobile and App KPIsCost per installThe cost in USD that an advertiser pays a publisher for delivering a single non-organic install
Mobile and App KPIsApp install ad spendThe average budget an app spends on user acquisition in USD
Mobile and App KPIsInstall-to-purchase conversion rateThe percentage of users who made at least one in-app purchase within 30 days of install
Mobile and App KPIsATT (App Tracking Transparency) opt-in rateThe share of iOS 14.5+ users who allowed “tracking” via the ATT prompt

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us