EMARKETER

Source Profile: Adsmovil

Adsmovil is a mobile advertising company specializing in reaching US Hispanic, Latin American, and Spanish audiences through data-driven digital marketing solutions. Leveraging advanced audience segmentation, Adsmovil enables brands to engage multicultural consumers across mobile web, apps, and connected TV. The platform offers programmatic advertising, contextual targeting, and rich media formats to optimize ad delivery and engagement. Adsmovil’s data-driven approach enhances personalization, ensuring advertisers connect with relevant audiences while maximizing ROI. By providing insights into multicultural consumer behavior and delivering targeted advertising at scale, Adsmovil helps marketers effectively reach and influence diverse demographics.

Adsmovil offers advertisers a data-driven approach to reaching multicultural consumers through mobile and connected TV. With a focus on programmatic efficiency, the platform enables brands to deliver targeted campaigns across mobile web, in-app environments, and streaming services. By combining first-party data, dynamic creative optimization, and geolocation capabilities, Adsmovil enhances audience segmentation and personalization, ensuring ads resonate with Hispanic consumers at scale. Its suite of ad formats—including display, video, and rich media—maximizes engagement, while advanced reporting tools provide transparency and performance insights. Through strategic partnerships with leading ad exchanges, Adsmovil helps brands optimize media spend and drive measurable results.

We value Adsmovil’s role in helping advertisers navigate multicultural marketing with precision and efficiency. By leveraging data intelligence and innovative ad solutions, it empowers brands to connect authentically with diverse audiences.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Data on campaign performance is collected and analyzed for the year 2025, spanning months 1 through 7. This comprehensive data set includes numerous distinct campaigns from a wide range of national and international providers, conducted through five key retailers: Locatel, Farmatodo, Farmacity, H-E-B, and La Comer. These campaigns are categorized under three primary groups: Health and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, and Computer and Consumer Electronics. Adsmovil collects the data on a daily basis via API connections from retailers’ ad serving technology.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Clickthrough rate (CTR)The percentage of ad impressions that result in a click, measuring engagement.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)The revenues generated for every dollar spent on advertising, indicating ad performance.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Cost per Thousand Impressions (CPM)The cost spent to deliver one thousand ad impressions, reflecting ad reach efficiency.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Cost per Click (CPC)The cost spent for each click on an ad, measuring click efficiency.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Conversion Rate (CVR)The percentage of users who complete a desired in-app action—such as an install, registration, or purchase—out of the total who clicked or viewed a mobile ad.
Mobile and App Marketing KPIs (within the marketing metrics)Average Ad SpendThe amount mobile marketers allocate to acquire users or drive in-app actions, calculated by dividing total spend across app campaigns by the number of campaigns or apps included.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us