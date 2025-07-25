ArticlesPricing

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

EMARKETER Data Gives Wpromote In-Depth Industry Insight

Wpromote is an independent marketing agency that drives next-level growth by challenging conventional thinking. The El Segundo-based agency delivers immediate impact and accelerates outcomes powered by its predictive Polaris platform for clients like Intuit QuickBooks, Peacock, Spanx, TransUnion, and Vuori.

Several different teams within Wpromote utilize EMARKETER insights on a regular basis, says Kayla Bentham, Senior Director, Media Strategy, Wpromote. Sales teams tap into EMARKETER data to inform conversations when doing new business pitches or quarterly business reviews. Channel and strategy teams research trends to help make recommendations, while the social media team taps into relevant data, such as the latest shifts with TikTok or other platforms.

“It helps us understand what is happening in the landscape and speak to it effectively,” says Bentham. “For example, recently a client had to scale back their budget. EMARKETER helped us look at channels like connected TV (CTV) from a performance perspective, to make sure they’re maximizing their efforts.”

Tools such as Ask the Analyst on the EMARKETER platform help Wpromote find information quickly, such as when Bentham needs to research new verticals or topics.

The time I save sourcing articles and reports means I have more time to actually spend with the data itself,” she says. “EMARKETER is usually my first go-to source for information. It helps me fill in knowledge gaps and stay ahead of the curve on what’s happening in our clients’ industries.

Kayla Bentham - SENIOR DIRECTOR, MEDIA STRATEGY, WPROMOTE
EMARKETER’s detailed industry reports give Wpromote an essential deep dive into verticals that matter to their clients. For example, the recent “Infopack: Pets 2024” report offered insight into the pet industry, and helped validate media mix choices to a client. “There was so much great information in the report. Having validation for trends in the pet supply retail space was a big win for us with this brand,” says Bentham. “And we were able to point to where pet items rank in terms of products that Amazon Prime members buy regularly. It helped us have a strong, forward-looking stance for our client.”

In terms of volume of content and depth of information and usability, we’d be hardpressed to find another single source that gives us what we get from our EMARKETER partnership.

Jenna Wigman - DIRECTOR, COMMUNICATIONS, WPROMOTE
Jenna Wigman DIRECTOR, COMMUNICATIONS, WPROMOTE

EMARKETER’s industry-focused data gives Wpromote insight into what’s working now and helps them validate clients’ media mix.

Talk to an Expert

Wpromote uses EMARKETER charts and data to support client strategy pitches.

Learn how EMARKETER can help your business grow
Wpromote’s EMARKETER partnership offers the agency several benefits:

Analyst reports offer intelligence on specific industries.

Forecast data gives Wpromote insight on consumer behavior.

Charts help validate recommendations to clients

Newsletters and articles keep the agency up-to-date on trends.