EMARKETER Gives Net Conversion Insight to Inform Decision-Making

Net Conversion is a performance-based media agency specializing in marketing and analytics fueled by their mar/tech insights. The data-driven agency focuses on delivering more media impact for clients in hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, home repair, restaurants, and other verticals. Net Conversion’s objective is to provide powerful insights that fuel profitable growth, and EMARKETER is an essential tool to help them predict what will happen next.

Our goal is to help our clients get the most out of their marketing investments, serving as trusted advisors and valuable contributors to their business growth,” says Alexia George, marketing manager at Net Conversion. “EMARKETER helps us develop smarter omnichannel media plans informed by consumer behavior, spending habits, and media buying trends.”

George oversees internal and external brand marketing for Net Conversion and ensures the company’s POV enables client partners to stay on the forefront of shifts in the industry and media landscape. To do that, her team leverages EMARKETER data for insights into what consumers have done in the past, what they are doing now, and what they will do next.

“We need to be sure we aren’t missing opportunities to continuously optimize our clients’ media strategies,” she says. “Reliable data keeps you ahead of the shifts.”

Understanding Shifting Consumer Habits

Net Conversion knows its client partners are navigating significant changes in the industry landscape, including the rising cost of media, a cookieless future, and the continuous need to optimize creative that connects with consumers’ evolving habits.

“We work with big brands that are often oversaturated with data and feel uncertain about how new trends will impact their media performance—for example, the shift in buying power across different generations and how marketers should be re aligning their strategies to connect with younger audiences,” says George.

“Through the different reports, studies, and data EMARKETER provides, we’re able to inform our forward-thinking approach and close the gaps between what worked in the past and what works now.”

She notes that millennials and Gen Z don’t research or purchase the same way as baby boomers or Gen X, which means the same tactics may not move the needle. Understanding the evolution of each generation’s needs, wants, and behaviors allow Net Conversion to apply these insights to media planning and drive more meaningful consumer connections for brands.

“We need to understand their media usage and what makes them loyal to a brand as part of the 360-degree business perspective we offer our client partners. How do economic shifts change their spending habits? Are there diverse media implications per generation during big events like the elections or the Olympics?” George says. “The answer to these questions usually changes our strategic perspectives and feeds into our philosophy of experimentation, consistently testing new strategies in real time.”

Data and insight from EMARKETER give Net Conversion knowledge to help clients seize opportunities. For example, a hotel in the Bahamas saw a significant shift in the demographic profile of guests it was booking post-pandemic. EMARKETER articles and forecasts highlighted generational shifts and showed that younger, affluent travelers were highly engaged with prospecting offers.

“Everything we do is performance and analytics-driven, and we use this intelligence to advise client partners. EMARKETER is one of Net Conversion’s top sources for information,” says George. “The insights help us shape our industry perspectives and identify the most effective strategies to drive business results for our partners.”