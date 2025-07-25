ArticlesPricing

EMARKETER

EMARKETER Data Fuels Doner Media Client Presentations

Doner Media provides media planning and buying, audience and
communications planning, creative testing, optimization and real-time reporting for clients in CPG, QSR, and B2B, among others. After a year of building capabilities and defining its positioning, Doner Media is now focusing on growth. EMARKETER’s data-backed insights have become an essential part of Doner Media’s go-to market toolkit.

“One of our biggest strengths and differentiators is our ability to offer clients tactical audience insights and strategy. I think that’s an area that’s often lacking in media,” says Jennifer Schulties, executive senior vice president and head of media, Doner Media.

Doner Media first accessed EMARKETER via the Doner Partner Network (DPN) assembly of agencies. Because the company is still relatively new, it needed strong data to create reliable benchmarks for clients and prospects.

“EMARKETER is a good resource to tap into for these, because it offers an industry perspective,” she says. “There are a lot of category and trend insights that give us a forward thinking perspective, rather than just backwards-thinking survey data.”

Informing new business pitches

One big area data-backed insights have been helpful to Doner Media is new business pitches.

“When you’re talking to potential clients, you need to focus on how you do things differently. You need to show you understand where their industry is headed, and illustrate that you can help future proof their brands,” Schulties says. “Having access to data on different demographics, cohorts, and regions enables us to craft a story around why our approach is not only smart, but unique.”

Schulties having access to these insights saves 10 hours monthly in researching and validating data on Google.

“Throwing out a bunch of stats is just a factual observation,” she says.“ But data-backed analysis gives us the ability to come up with unique and differentiating viewpoints, driven by an informed perspective we’re not getting from other sources. Having EMARKETER in our stack helps us make all of our data more actionable.”

For example, for a pitch with a sporting goods brand, Doner Media’s team didn’t have any existing category KPIs to use for estimating prospective benchmarks in its media plan.

“We were able to utilize the tool to gather benchmarks for our recommended social and performance channels and showcase the estimated plan impact through these benchmarks,” she says.

“We can identify unique ways to show we understand what clients want to accomplish and can give them a competitive advantage to make better decisions,” says Schulties. “It gives us an eye into brand/agency relationships, and what CEOs and CMOs are really thinking. What are their pain points? What are their goals? How are these changing?”.

We’re in a growth phase—we’re strengthening our brand positioning and working to bring more thought leadership to our clients.
Tapping into EMARKETER’s analysis and benchmarks helps us offer an industry perspective.

Jennifer Schulties - SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF MEDIA, DONER MEDIA
Jennifer Schulties SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF MEDIA, DONER MEDIA

Sharing EMARKETER’s media trend charts with clients enables Doner Media to showcase industry dynamics they need to know, such as social channel usage and connected TV and over-the-top video platform consumption.
Go-To Resources

Multiple teams within Doner Media use EMARKETER for go-to-market strategy and client concerns.

The strategy team uses it to compile data for audience development.

The activation team relies on social media forecasts to determine which content to prioritize on which platforms.

Media planners gain insight on where to focus dollars for tactics like linear versus connected TV.

DPN agencies rely on B2B data to understand the increasing importance of automation, effective demand gen, influencer marketing, and social media.