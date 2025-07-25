Research-Driven Insights Help Bazaarvoice Build Credibility and Efficiency

Winning Over Clients With Data-Driven Storytelling

Bazaarvoice, a content marketing platform, helps brands and retailers connect with customers through authentic user-generated and creator content, driving trust, engagement, and conversions at scale. With over 13,000 clients globally across multiple industries, their sales and client success teams need trusted, third-party data to bring credibility and depth to every client conversation.

Recognizing this need, Hannah Montovani, Senior Manager of Client Strategy & Insights at Bazaarvoice, launched Industry Insight Packs— data-backed decks that equip her customer-facing teams with EMARKETER forecasts and insights. “Clients appreciate seeing third-party market data that’s not tied to Bazaarvoice,” she says. “EMARKETER helps me understand the challenges clients in a certain industry are facing, on-demand. This allows us to preempt clients’ challenges and goals so we arrive already informed, which builds trust immediately and allows us to move towards solutions quicker.”

The Industry Insight Packs allow the teams to quickly align on industry trends or sales narratives, enhancing their conversations and ultimately paving the path to expand relationships and win new business. “By providing 80% of the work upfront with pre-built industry insights, our sales and client success teams can focus more on discovery and building relationships,” Hannah explained.

“I use the Industry Insight Packs at the beginning of my business reviews to set the stage as to how critical the work we do is in influencing their customer journey,” says one CSM on the Bazaarvoice team. “We hear from clients more and more that they expect third-party validated data, so now including EMARKETER data is a part of the standard prep for client research and pitch decks.”

Validating GTM Decisions With Reliable Insights

Beyond sales and client success, the Bazaarvoice marketing and executive leadership teams rely on EMARKETER to shape high-level strategy and validate key decisions. “Understanding the market forces impacting segments such as 3P Marketplaces, or Digitally Native brands helps us prioritize GTM initiatives so we can follow the growth.” To support these efforts, Hannah’s team creates strategic overviews for leadership every six months, gathering data to contextualize market movements. “I never show up in front of my boss or executive team with an unsubstantiated idea anymore—EMARKETER always has a data point that helps me validate my hypothesis.”

With EMARKETER’s insights embedded in strategic planning and client-facing initiatives, Hannah is now focused on scaling the Industry Insight Packs initiative across the organization. “This year, my top priority is to empower our teams to lead more strategic and productive conversations with our clients, and we believe our Industry Insights Packs will help them get there quicker.”