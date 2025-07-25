ArticlesPricing

Research-Driven Insights Help Bazaarvoice Build Credibility and Efficiency

Winning Over Clients With Data-Driven Storytelling

Bazaarvoice, a content marketing platform, helps brands and retailers connect with customers through authentic user-generated and creator content, driving trust, engagement, and conversions at scale. With over 13,000 clients globally across multiple industries, their sales and client success teams need trusted, third-party data to bring credibility and depth to every client conversation.

Recognizing this need, Hannah Montovani, Senior Manager of Client Strategy & Insights at Bazaarvoice, launched Industry Insight Packs— data-backed decks that equip her customer-facing teams with EMARKETER forecasts and insights. “Clients appreciate seeing third-party market data that’s not tied to Bazaarvoice,” she says. “EMARKETER helps me understand the challenges clients in a certain industry are facing, on-demand. This allows us to preempt clients’ challenges and goals so we arrive already informed, which builds trust immediately and allows us to move towards solutions quicker.”

The Industry Insight Packs allow the teams to quickly align on industry trends or sales narratives, enhancing their conversations and ultimately paving the path to expand relationships and win new business. “By providing 80% of the work upfront with pre-built industry insights, our sales and client success teams can focus more on discovery and building relationships,” Hannah explained.

“I use the Industry Insight Packs at the beginning of my business reviews to set the stage as to how critical the work we do is in influencing their customer journey,” says one CSM on the Bazaarvoice team. “We hear from clients more and more that they expect third-party validated data, so now including EMARKETER data is a part of the standard prep for client research and pitch decks.”

Validating GTM Decisions With Reliable Insights

Beyond sales and client success, the Bazaarvoice marketing and executive leadership teams rely on EMARKETER to shape high-level strategy and validate key decisions. “Understanding the market forces impacting segments such as 3P Marketplaces, or Digitally Native brands helps us prioritize GTM initiatives so we can follow the growth.” To support these efforts, Hannah’s team creates strategic overviews for leadership every six months, gathering data to contextualize market movements. “I never show up in front of my boss or executive team with an unsubstantiated idea anymore—EMARKETER always has a data point that helps me validate my hypothesis.”

With EMARKETER’s insights embedded in strategic planning and client-facing initiatives, Hannah is now focused on scaling the Industry Insight Packs initiative across the organization. “This year, my top priority is to empower our teams to lead more strategic and productive conversations with our clients, and we believe our Industry Insights Packs will help them get there quicker.”

Scaling Insights With AI Search

As part of scaling the creation of Industry Insight Packs, Hannah beta tested EMARKETER’s AI Search function and found it significantly sped up her research, getting answers in less than two minutes. “AI Search harmonized multiple data sources to answer my questions, turning a typically manual and labor-intensive process into a fairly seamless experience,” Hannah points out. “I loved the related questions feature—it helped me think through ramifications I might not have done on my own.” AI Search accelerates the process of sourcing and analyzing multiple reports, saving critical time to focus on client strategy.

With the expansion of the Industry Insight Packs, Bazaarvoice arms their revenue-driving teams with data to drive informed decisions and better business outcomes. “We’ve shifted from guessing to proving. Now, if an idea isn’t backed by data, it doesn’t hold,” Hannah adds. “Using EMARKETER data has helped us create a culture where strategic confidence is built on facts, not just opinions.”

Just having a screenshot of an EMARKETER chart builds the trust I need to foster productive conversations — internally with leadership and externally with clients. It’s third-party validation that carries weight in every discussion.

Hannah Montovani - SENIOR MANAGER , CLIENT STRATEGY & INSIGHTS, BAZAARVOICE
Hannah Montovani SENIOR MANAGER , CLIENT STRATEGY & INSIGHTS, BAZAARVOICE

Hannah builds Industry Insight Packs using EMARKETER charts and forecasts, giving sales and client success teams the confidence to lead informed, credible conversations.

Bazaarvoice’s Essential EMARKETER tools.

Forecasts & Charts

Bazaarvoice leverages forecasts and charts to build Industry Insight Packs and inform their strategic planning.

Reports

Analyst reports provide in-depth analysis on industry trends, key stakeholders, and market shifts.

Industry KPIs

KPIs and Benchmarking Data offers 400+ industry metrics to measure performance, track trends, and optimize strategy.

Newsletters

Bazaarvoice leverages forecasts and charts to build Industry Insight Packs and inform their strategic planning.

Podcasts

The “Behind the Numbers” podcast keeps the team up to date on the latest headlines and trends, even when they’re on the go.

Download PDF