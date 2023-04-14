Meet The Analysts
Technology
Yory Wurmser
Principal Analyst
Yory Wurmser is Principal Analyst and Desk Lead for EMARKETER’s technology coverage. He covers generative AI, AR & VR, automation, wearables, smartphones, and retail tech.
He has presented nearly two dozen webinars for EMARKETER in the past decade. Previously, Yory was Director of Media and Marketing Insights at the Direct Marketing Association and Consultant at Swiss Consulting Group.
Yory is frequently quoted by leading news organizations like the Wall Street Journal, AdWeek, and Morning Brew. He holds a PhD in political science from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University.