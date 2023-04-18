Suzy Davidkhanian Vice President, Content

Suzy Davidkhanian, Vice President, Content at EMARKETER, leads the retail and ecommerce practice and the new analyst access program. In her role, Suzy oversees 5 analysts covering a breadth of retail topics across the ecosystem and different markets. Davidkhanian is also responsible for the new Analyst Access Program which enables clients to enhance their subscription with direct access to EMARKETER thought leaders across a variety of industries.

Suzy has nearly 15 years experience in retail from store level to buying and planning, and marketing, where most recently she led the consumer insights and market trends team at Macy’s. Prior to working in retail, she was an in-house public relations executive for 5 years.

Suzy has been quoted in a variety of media, including trade publications Retail Brew and Modern Retail. She is a regular on the EMARKETER podcast and has participated in numerous conferences and roundtables including most recently Shoptalk Vegas 2023 and Shoptalk Europe 2022.

Suzy earned her MBA at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and her B.A. in Sociology from McGill University.