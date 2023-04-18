Rajiv Leventhal Senior Analyst

Rajiv Leventhal is a Senior Analyst on EMARKETER’s Digital Health desk. He is tasked with researching, analyzing, and keeping up with the latest healthcare trends to help clients better understand how digital transformation is impacting their business. Rajiv produces comprehensive reports and data-driven analysis on a range of topics such as consumerism, retail health, Big Tech in healthcare, social determinants of health, telehealth/remote patient monitoring, mobile health, and more.

Rajiv has covered the intersection of healthcare and technology for more than a decade and has years of experience moderating and speaking on panels discussing healthcare transformation. His writing and analysis have been referenced in media outlets such as CNET and Deloitte. He is also a regular guest on the EMARKETER podcast “Behind the Numbers.”

Prior to joining EMARKETER, he was the Managing Editor for Healthcare Innovation, a B2B healthcare media company, where he helped lead editorial and strategic endeavors across the brand for nearly a decade.