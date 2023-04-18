Meet The Analysts
Blake Droesch
Senior Analyst
Blake Droesch is a Senior Analyst on EMARKETER’s Retail & Ecommerce team at EMARKETER. He leads the firm’s grocery coverage, which includes sales forecasts, industry trends, and consumer insights. His coverage also includes topics like delivery, subscription ecommerce, and shoppable media. In his time at EMARKETER, he previously covered social media advertising and marketing.
Blake is a frequent guest on EMARKETER’s Behind the Numbers podcast and his analysis has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, NPR, and others.
Blake holds a BA in English Literature from Chapman University.