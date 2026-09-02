You won the impression. Now win the conversation.

Congratulations. You got the impression.

Now what?

Because seeing something isn’t the same as choosing it. There’s often a conversation in between.

“What do you think?” becomes “You need it.”

“Should we go?” becomes “I’m booking it.”

“Is this worth it?” becomes “Get it.”

These conversations might be small. Their influence isn’t.

For years, marketers have gotten very good at winning the scroll. But while feeds are built to keep people moving, Chat is where people stop and engage with each other. They ask, recommend, compare, influence and decide.

That should change how marketers think about where, and how, they show up.

The feed still matters. It’s where discovery happens, culture spreads and new ideas find an audience. But different environments create different kinds of attention. In Chat, people aren’t simply consuming what comes next; they’re actively communicating with people they trust.

For brands, that makes conversation a very different place to earn attention.

Read the room. Or, in this case, the Chat.

Chat isn’t a feed with smaller dimensions. It has its own behaviors, expectations and language. Taking creative built for the scroll and dropping it into a conversation is a little like showing up to a dinner party with a presentation.

Technically, you can. I wouldn’t recommend it.

The better opportunity is to create for the environment you’re actually in: to be relevant to the moment, native to the way people communicate, transparent about who is speaking and useful enough that someone chooses to engage.

On Snapchat, that behavior is happening at an enormous scale. 85% percent of Snapchatters regularly use Chat, and Snapchatters sent 950 billion Chats in Q1 2026 alone, according to Snap Inc. internal data. In 2025, Snapchatters globally also spent an average of nearly 1.7 billion minutes talking on Snapchat every day, according to Snapchat Recap 2025.

For marketers, the opportunity isn’t simply the volume of conversation. It’s the level of intention within it.

That calls for a different creative contract:

Relevance over reach. Being everywhere means less if nobody cares you’re there. Show up when the audience, moment and message make sense together.

Being everywhere means less if nobody cares you’re there. Show up when the audience, moment and message make sense together. Native over repurposed . Create for the concise, visual and conversational way people actually communicate in Chat.

. Create for the concise, visual and conversational way people actually communicate in Chat. Permission over interruption. Be clear about who’s speaking and let people decide whether they want to engage.

Be clear about who’s speaking and let people decide whether they want to engage. Usefulness over noise. Help someone discover, compare, decide or act. “Another message” is not a value proposition.

Help someone discover, compare, decide or act. “Another message” is not a value proposition. Conversation over exposure. Impressions tell you someone had the opportunity to see something. Opens, re-opens, intent, brand lift and conversion tell you what they chose to do next.

In Chat, attention isn’t just served. It’s given. And that makes it worth earning.

What happens when people choose to engage?

Snapchat has always been built around communication between people, making Chat a natural place to see what this more participatory model of advertising can look like.

Sponsored Snaps give brands a distinct, transparent way to show up there while leaving the next move to the Snapchatter: open the message, engage with it or keep it moving.

The results offer a glimpse at the value of that choice. In The Conversation Advantage research, commissioned by Snap Inc. and MAGNA Media Trials, 93% of Snapchatters surveyed noticed Sponsored Snaps, 59% opened them organically and 20% re-opened the brand Chat.

That engagement carried further down the funnel. The research found lifts of 9 points in brand favorability, 11 points in consideration, 8 points in search intent and 5 points in purchase intent. Snap Inc. internal testing also found that adding Sponsored Snaps as a placement drove a 14% lift in unique web converters and an 18% lift in unique app converters.

Creative built for the environment matters, too. Creator-led Sponsored Snaps delivered a 1.9x higher click rate and a 2.3x higher open rate than non-creator Sponsored Snaps, according to Snap Inc. internal data from July 2025.

The lesson is bigger than any one format: if you’re going to show up in the Chat, act like you know where you are.

Conversation is becoming a way to interact with brands

And Chat’s role in how people make decisions is only expanding.

AI is making conversational interfaces an increasingly familiar way to discover products, ask questions, compare options and get recommendations. Instead of searching, scrolling and sorting through endless information, people can simply ask for what they want.

For brands, that creates an opportunity to move beyond one-way messages toward experiences that are more dynamic, responsive and useful. Sponsored Snaps can evolve in that direction through formats including AI Sponsored Snaps and Dynamic Product Ad Sponsored Snaps.

But more technology shouldn’t mean more noise. Its role should be to help brands participate more meaningfully in the moments when people are discovering, considering and deciding—not to replace or impersonate the human relationships that make those conversations powerful in the first place.

That distinction will matter even more as it becomes easier to create more content, buy more impressions and put more messages in more places.

And the brands that win it won’t necessarily be the ones that show up the most. They’ll be the ones that understand where real attention is, and create something worth giving it to.