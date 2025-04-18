The direct-to-consumer (D2C) model rocketed to popularity around 2020 as brands sought to disrupt the traditional retail space and reach consumers at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the farther we get from the pandemic, the more companies are reworking the D2C model.

What is the direct-to-consumer (D2C) business model?

D2C is a business strategy where brands sell products directly to consumers, cutting out traditional middlemen like wholesalers and retailers. This approach gives brands:

Full control over the customer journey

The ability to offer personalized experiences

Access to valuable customer data

Opportunities for targeted digital advertising

It’s important to note that D2C excludes sales through traditional retail channels, private label brands, and certain services like travel and food.

While D2C has driven significant sales growth for established brands like Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon, its trajectory is changing. EMARKETER forecasts that D2C sales will plateau at around 14.9% of total retail ecommerce sales by 2025.

What are the two main types of D2C companies?

D2C companies generally fall into two categories:

Digitally Native Vertical Brands (DNVBs): Companies that launched in 2010 or later, primarily selling through e-commerce channels and relying heavily on digital marketing. Examples include Warby Parker, Casper, and Dollar Shave Club. Established Brands: Traditional, mass-market brands that have adopted D2C strategies to enhance their business and directly engage with consumers, such as Nike, lululemon athletica, and Gap Inc.

What are some of the key benefits for brands using the D2C model?

Brands leveraging the D2C model can enjoy several benefits:

Complete Control: Brands have oversight of the customer journey, allowing them to manage the experience from start to finish.

Personalization: They can offer more personalized customer service and tailored product experiences.

They can offer more personalized customer service and tailored product experiences. Data Access: D2C enables brands to gather valuable data to inform product development and marketing strategies.

D2C enables brands to gather valuable data to inform product development and marketing strategies. Cost Savings: By selling directly to consumers, brands can often pass on savings from not using middlemen (like retailers), and sometimes this can allow for higher quality products at a lower price.

By selling directly to consumers, brands can often pass on savings from not using middlemen (like retailers), and sometimes this can allow for higher quality products at a lower price. Higher Profit Margins : At the same time, saving on intermediary costs can lead to higher profit margins. This direct relationship with consumers

Direct Relationships: The model allows brands to build direct relationships with customers, fostering brand loyalty and allowing brands to capture more value from each sale.

The model allows brands to build direct relationships with customers, fostering brand loyalty and allowing brands to capture more value from each sale. Flexibility and Agility: Without the constraints of traditional retail partnerships, D2C brands can be more agile in responding to market trends and consumer demands. They can quickly launch new products, adjust pricing strategies, and implement marketing campaigns.

How has the D2C landscape changed since its initial surge in popularity?

The D2C landscape has undergone significant shifts since its 2020 popularity surge:

Plateauing Growth: The era of high double-digit growth for US D2C ecommerce sales has ended, with D2C expected to stabilize at around 14.9% of total retail ecommerce sales.

The era of high double-digit growth for US D2C ecommerce sales has ended, with D2C expected to stabilize at around 14.9% of total retail ecommerce sales. Costly Customer Acquisition: A competitive social ad market has made customer acquisition more expensive, challenging the once-effective scaling strategies of DNVBs.

A competitive social ad market has made customer acquisition more expensive, challenging the once-effective scaling strategies of DNVBs. Reinvestment in Retail: Established brands that had shifted away from retail are now reinvesting in these partnerships. For example, Nike has rekindled relationships with retailers like Macy�’s and DSW.

Established brands that had shifted away from retail are now reinvesting in these partnerships. For example, Nike has rekindled relationships with retailers like Macy�’s and DSW. Shift in Brand Identity: D2C is increasingly viewed as a selling channel rather than a brand identity, with established brands like Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon driving D2C sales growth.

What D2C trends should brands explore to ensure future success?

New digital ad opportunities: Explore retail media networks and connected TV (CTV) advertising beyond traditional search and social commerce channels.

Explore retail media networks and connected TV (CTV) advertising beyond traditional search and social commerce channels. Online Marketplaces : The share of US retail ecommerce sales transacted via marketplaces is climbing. Expand reach by selling on platforms like Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and Target+ to broaden their customer base.

: The share of US retail ecommerce sales transacted via marketplaces is climbing. Expand reach by selling on platforms like Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and Target+ to broaden their customer base. Retail Partnerships : Following the lead of established brands by reinvesting in retail partnerships to cater to consumers who prefer physical store purchases.

: Following the lead of established brands by reinvesting in retail partnerships to cater to consumers who prefer physical store purchases. Brand Marketing and Customer Retention: Many digitally native brands have not focused enough on long-term strategies, such as brand marketing and customer retention. Invest in building strong brand identities and enhancing customer lifetime value.

