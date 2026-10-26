Brand Safety Toolkit.
Explore our exclusive resources, including a webinar, executive summary, ebook, and infographic to safeguard your brand against AI risks, misinformation, and ad fraud.
Resources
Our Resources allow you to sample the power of EMARKETER research and gain key insights into trends, topics, and forces affecting your industry. These complimentary PDFs and slide decks give you a glimpse into what the full EMARKETER research suite can do for you.
Boost Sales with Mobile Apps
Learn how mobile apps are transforming the shopping experience and driving sales. This guide provides key statistics and insights into consumer behavior in 5 charts.Download Now
Unboxing Gen Z Shopping Insights
Explore the distinctive shopping habits of Gen Z and how they influence different product categories. This guide offers valuable insights and trends in 5 charts.Download Now
Smart Sustainability for Marketers
Connect with eco-conscious consumers by integrating sustainability into your marketing. This guide provides crucial insights and practical tips in 5 charts.Download Now
Maximizing Marketing Efficiency with AI
Harness the capabilities of AI to transform your marketing strategies. From personalization to ad optimization, this guide unveils the critical ways AI is reshaping the marketing landscape in 5 charts.Download Now
EMARKETER’s Interactive Guide to Telling Effective Data Stories
Data alone doesn’t drive decisions—stories do. EMARKETER’s comprehensive ebook delves into the art and science of data storytelling, empowering you to craft narratives that resonate. From gathering data to visual representation, this guide covers all bases, ensuring your messages not only capture attention but also compel action.Download Now
Brand Safety 2024: Navigating a Perfect Storm of Risks
In a year when risk factors are more prevalent than ever, the need for robust brand safety strategies has never been more critical.Watch Now
Unlock the Secrets to Engaging Gen Z
Grasp the essentials of what makes Gen Z tick. From their aversion to bad memes to their quest for individuality, this guide is your roadmap to making a lasting impact.Download Now
Navigating 2024: The Future of Retail Unfolded
The retail landscape is rapidly evolving, shaped by technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviors, and unprecedented challenges. As we approach midyear, staying informed about the future trends and predictions becomes crucial for retailers aiming to thrive.Download Now
Introducing EMARKETER PRO+
Join us for a fireside chat, diving into the latest offerings from EMARKETER. We’ll take you under the hood of our new PRO+ offering to discuss how fresh data sets, deeper insights, and flexible data visualizations can lead you to actionable strategies, faster.Watch Now
Captivating Gen Alpha: Shaping the Next Era of Beauty
Dive deep into the evolving landscape of beauty as embraced by Gen Alpha. Understand their digital-first approach to beauty discovery and the rising importance of inclusivity and sustainability in their choices.Download Now
How to Tell Effective Data Stories
Capturing the attention of your audience in an information-dense environment requires more than just presenting data; it demands storytelling that resonates.Watch Now
The Art of Attention: 5 OOH Campaigns That Made Us Look Twice
Discover how out-of-the-box thinking in out-of-home (OOH) advertising can not only catch the eye but also capture the imagination of your audience. From transit takeovers to otherworldly engagements, learn what makes an OOH campaign unforgettable.Download Now
2024 Retail Road Map: Unlock Insights in 5 Charts
As the retail landscape undergoes rapid changes, staying ahead is crucial. Explore our exclusive guide of practical advice designed to help you master this evolving environmentDownload Now
The Future of Digital 2024: Winning the New Zero-Sum Game
Media engagement and consumer spending are leveling off, and gains for one brand often spell losses for another. Brand marketers and advertisers aiming to stay relevant and competitive must grasp these shifting dynamics.Watch Now
Crafting Best-in-Class Loyalty Programs: Expert Insights Unveiled
Unlock the secrets to a top-tier loyalty program with exclusive insights from Sephora’s senior vice president of loyalty. This guide provides actionable tips, offering essential tools and strategies to elevate your loyalty program and captivate your audience.Download Now
The New Era of Social Media
EMARKETER forecasts show people are spending more time on social platforms. To help you navigate the changing landscape of social media, we’'ve compiled an exclusive download to help you keep up with the changes.Download Now
Unlock Your Success on TikTok: 5 Tips for 2024
To help you navigate the dynamic world of TikTok, we’ve compiled an exclusive cheat sheet packed with actionable tips and insights, providing you with the strategies you need to use TikTok as a powerful tool for achieving your marketing goals.Download Now
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