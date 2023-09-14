Advertising in 2024: Led by Creators, Powered by AI, and More Ubiquitous Than Ever

Rumors of advertising’s death are greatly exaggerated: Ads will be almost everywhere in 2024. But reaching consumers will be more complicated than ever before as creators reshape content strategy and AI introduces velocity to ad optimization. In this keynote, our principal analyst Jasmine Enberg will explore these trends and share fresh data on how they are influencing today’s media and marketing landscape.