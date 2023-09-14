Outlook and Strategies for 2024’s Second Half
Advertising in 2024: Led by Creators, Powered by AI, and More Ubiquitous Than Ever
Rumors of advertising’s death are greatly exaggerated: Ads will be almost everywhere in 2024. But reaching consumers will be more complicated than ever before as creators reshape content strategy and AI introduces velocity to ad optimization. In this keynote, our principal analyst Jasmine Enberg will explore these trends and share fresh data on how they are influencing today’s media and marketing landscape.
Special Fireside Chat
Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf, our senior analyst, sits down with Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and CEO of StackAdapt, to discuss how third-party cookie depreciation may—or may not—disrupt ad spending dynamics.
Principal Analyst
Senior Analyst
Co-Founder and CEO
How Generative AI Took Personalization From Buzzword to Buzzworthy
Our expert guests will unpack how generative AI is making personalization a reality. They’ll explore use cases from ad optimization and content variation to democratizing data analytics in marketing organizations.
Principal Analyst
Chief Data Officer
Global Digital Commerce Senior Director, Strategy and Execution
Vice President, Product and Data Science
How to Navigate the Full Retail Media Landscape
Our expert guests will discuss how brands decide where to place their retail media investments. They’ll look at the space from the network level, as well as how to integrate in-store, off-site, connected TV, and more into their retail media mixes.
Senior Analyst
Senior Director, Brand Activation
Associate Director, Omnichannel Retail Media
Head of Retail Media
It’s Time to Treat Target Audiences How You Want to Be Treated
Our expert guests will explore the right—and wrong—ways to go about identity resolution and marketing data management, especially amid the loss of third-party cookies.
Senior Analyst
Executive Vice President and CMO
Director, Product Marketing
Retail in 2024: A Data-Driven Look at How the Retail World Is Performing
In this session, Ethan Chernofsky, senior vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, will dive into the latest location analytics to understand retail performance, the state of the consumer, and the key trends that are impacting shopping behavior and overall retail success.
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Vice President
More Details Coming Soon!
Meet the Creator: Made by Gather’s Chief TikTok Officer Sophie Jamison
In this special conversation exclusive to the EMARKETER Summit, our principal analyst Jasmine Enberg sits down with Sophie “Lightning” Jamison, chief TikTok officer of Made by Gather, to discuss how marketers can leverage partnerships to create deeper audience connections, raise brand awareness, and ultimately deliver sales.
Principal Analyst
Chief TikTok Officer
Ask the Analysts: Open Q&A on AI, Retail Media, Data, and More
Close out the day with our renowned EMARKETER analysts. Our experts will take questions from the audience on marketing, commerce, advertising, and technology.
Vice President, Content
Senior Director, Marketing, Commerce, and Tech Briefings
Principal Analyst
Vice President, Content
