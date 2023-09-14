Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Explore our Research →

EMARKETER
EMARKETER Summit
May 3, 2024 – VIRTUAL

Outlook and Strategies for 2024’s Second Half

Register Today

Keep 2024’s challenges in check. Be the first to access EMARKETER’s exclusive insights on thriving post-cookie, mastering retail media networks, leveraging Al in marketing, and more. Take a look at the event lineup below and register today!

11:30AM ET KEYNOTE

Advertising in 2024: Led by Creators, Powered by AI, and More Ubiquitous Than Ever

Rumors of advertising’s death are greatly exaggerated: Ads will be almost everywhere in 2024. But reaching consumers will be more complicated than ever before as creators reshape content strategy and AI introduces velocity to ad optimization. In this keynote, our principal analyst Jasmine Enberg will explore these trends and share fresh data on how they are influencing today’s media and marketing landscape.

Special Fireside Chat

Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf, our senior analyst, sits down with Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and CEO of StackAdapt, to discuss how third-party cookie depreciation may—or may not—disrupt ad spending dynamics.

Made Possible by
StackAdapt

View Speakers

Keynote Speaker

Jasmine Enberg EMARKETER

Principal Analyst

Featured Speakers

Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf EMARKETER

Senior Analyst

Vitaly Pecherskiy StackAdapt

Co-Founder and CEO

12:20PM ET PANEL DISCUSSION

How Generative AI Took Personalization From Buzzword to Buzzworthy

Our expert guests will unpack how generative AI is making personalization a reality. They’ll explore use cases from ad optimization and content variation to democratizing data analytics in marketing organizations.

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Yory Wurmser EMARKETER

Principal Analyst

Jennifer Faraci Digitas

Chief Data Officer

Todd Hassenfelt Colgate-Palmolive

Global Digital Commerce Senior Director, Strategy and Execution

Tess Kornfield ThredUP

Vice President, Product and Data Science

12:55 PM ET PANEL DISCUSSION

How to Navigate the Full Retail Media Landscape

Our expert guests will discuss how brands decide where to place their retail media investments. They’ll look at the space from the network level, as well as how to integrate in-store, off-site, connected TV, and more into their retail media mixes.

Made Possible by
Google

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Max Willens EMARKETER

Senior Analyst

John Paquin Association of National Advertisers

Senior Director, Brand Activation

Jordan Witmer Kenvue

Associate Director, Omnichannel Retail Media

Shawn McGahee Google

Head of Retail Media

1:30 PM ET PANEL DISCUSSION

It’s Time to Treat Target Audiences How You Want to Be Treated

Our expert guests will explore the right—and wrong—ways to go about identity resolution and marketing data management, especially amid the loss of third-party cookies.

Made Possible by
BlueConic

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf EMARKETER

Senior Analyst

Carryl Pierre-Drews Interactive Advertising Bureau

Executive Vice President and CMO

Sam Ngo BlueConic

Director, Product Marketing

2:05 PM ET DEEP-DIVE SESSION

Retail in 2024: A Data-Driven Look at How the Retail World Is Performing

In this session, Ethan Chernofsky, senior vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, will dive into the latest location analytics to understand retail performance, the state of the consumer, and the key trends that are impacting shopping behavior and overall retail success.

PRESENTED BY Placer.Ai

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Ethan Chernofsky Placer.ai

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Marissa Coslov EMARKETER

Vice President

2:40 PM ET DEEP-DIVE SESSION

More Details Coming Soon!

PRESENTED BY MNTN
3:15 PM ET SPECIAL CONVERSATION

Meet the Creator: Made by Gather’s Chief TikTok Officer Sophie Jamison

In this special conversation exclusive to the EMARKETER Summit, our principal analyst Jasmine Enberg sits down with Sophie “Lightning” Jamison, chief TikTok officer of Made by Gather, to discuss how marketers can leverage partnerships to create deeper audience connections, raise brand awareness, and ultimately deliver sales.

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Jasmine Enberg EMARKETER

Principal Analyst

Sophie “Lightning” Jamison Made by Gather

Chief TikTok Officer

3:30 PM ET Q&A ANALYST PANEL

Ask the Analysts: Open Q&A on AI, Retail Media, Data, and More

Close out the day with our renowned EMARKETER analysts. Our experts will take questions from the audience on marketing, commerce, advertising, and technology.

Made Possible by
StackAdapt

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Suzy Davidkhanian EMARKETER

Vice President, Content

Jeremy Goldman EMARKETER

Senior Director, Marketing, Commerce, and Tech Briefings

Sarah Marzano EMARKETER

Principal Analyst

Paul Verna EMARKETER

Vice President, Content

Register Today to Secure Your Spot!

Register Here

Speakers

Take a Look at Our Exciting Lineup of Speakers

Jasmine Enberg

EMARKETER

Principal Analyst

Vitaly Pecherskiy

StackAdapt

Co-Founder and CEO

Shawn McGahee

Google

Head of Retail Media

Sam Ngo

BlueConic

Director, Product Marketing

Ethan Chernofsky

Placer.ai

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Jennifer Faraci

Digitas

Chief Data Officer

Load More Speakers

Todd Hassenfelt

Colgate-Palmolive

Global Digital Commerce Senior Director, Strategy and Execution

Sophie “Lightning” Jamison

Made by Gather

Chief TikTok Officer

Tess Kornfield

ThredUP

Vice President, Product and Data Science

John Paquin

Association of National Advertisers

Senior Director, Brand and Media

Carryl Pierre-Drews

Interactive Advertising Bureau

Executive Vice President and CMO

Jordan Witmer

Kenvue

Associate Director, Omnichannel Retail Media

Marissa Coslov

EMARKETER

Vice President

Suzy Davidkhanian

EMARKETER

Vice President, Content

Jeremy Goldman

EMARKETER

Senior Director, Marketing, Commerce, and Tech Briefings

Sarah Marzano

EMARKETER

Principal Analyst

Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf

EMARKETER

Senior Analyst

Paul Verna

EMARKETER

Vice President, Content

Max Willens

EMARKETER

Senior Analyst

Yory Wurmser

EMARKETER

Principal Analyst

Summit Sponsors

Platinum

StackAdapt

Diamond

BlueConic
Google

Gold

Placer.ai
MNTN
