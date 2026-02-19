Accessibility Statement

Last Updated: March, 1st 2026

Our comminment

EMARKETER is committed to providing a digital experience that is usable by as many people as possible, including individuals with disabilities. As a business-to-business research and subscription service, we take accessibility into account in the development and ongoing maintenance of our website and digital products.

Approach to Accessibility

In developing and maintaining our web properties, we reference generally accepted accessibility best practices, including the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), and incorporate accessibility considerations into our product and engineering workflows where appropriate or possible.

We periodically review our site and digital experiences to identify opportunities for improvement.

Limitations

While we strive to improve accessibility, some content or functionality may not yet be fully optimized for all users or assistive technologies. Certain third-party tools, integrations, or embedded content may be outside of our direct control.

We are committed to addressing reasonable accessibility concerns within the scope of our platform and resources.

Feedback and Assistance

If you experience difficulty accessing any part of our website or digital products, please contact us so we can assist you and evaluate the issue.

Email: accessibility@emarketer.com

When contacting us, please include:

The specific page or feature involved

A description of the issue

The assistive technology or browser you were using, if applicable

We will make reasonable efforts to respond and provide assistance.