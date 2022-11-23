The B2B Bundle
2023 will be a pivotal year for the US B2B digital ad market as spending approaches $15 billion. To prepare you for the year ahead and beyond, Insider Intelligence has curated The B2B Bundle, a selection of research reports that analyze the industry from multiple perspectives.
Save 28% off full report prices
Buy the Bundle
$5,575 $3,995
Benefits/Highlights
Explore key trends of 2022 with 5 reports, 74 pages and 47 charts
Share bundle reports internally with your colleagues
Credit the value of your purchase towards a full Insider Intelligence subscription within 60 days of purchase
$3,995 (Save 28%)Buy the Bundle
Includes
-
A Blueprint with 13 Case Studies for Building, Maintaining, and Evolving a Strong Brand
- Why is branding important for B2Bs?
- Who are the stakeholders in a B2B branding exercise?
- What is brand differentiation?
- What metrics should be used to assess brand health?
-
What B2B CMOs Need to Know About Content Marketing
- Why do B2B CMOs need to make content marketing a priority?
-
The Pivot to Digital Is Permanent with Growth, Transformation, and Inflection Ahead for the Market
- Will the pandemic have a lasting impact on how US B2Bs allocate ad budgets?
- How much will US B2Bs spend on display ads this year?
- How much do US B2Bs spend on LinkedIn display?
- How much do US B2Bs spend on search ads?
- What industries drive the most US B2B digital ad spend?
-
How B2B Marketing Leaders Can Keep Their Hard-Earned Seat at the Table
- How did the pandemic help B2B CMOs secure a seat at the leadership table?
- What are successful B2B CMOs now responsible for in terms of managing and delivering for their companies?
- How can B2B CMOs maintain top leadership status and achieve success?
-
Brands Need a Back-to-Basics Approach to Cultivate Better CX
- How should companies leverage NPS to improve the customer experience (CX) for sustainable business growth?